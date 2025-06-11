Surgical Site Infections Market To Show Remarkable Growth Trends From 2024 To 2034, Delveinsight Reports Minapharm Pharma, Zurex Pharma, Inc., Merck, Duke Clinical Research Institute

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Surgical Site Infections Companies in the market include - MinaPharm Pharmaceuticals, Duke Clinical Research Institute, Zurex Pharma, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Destiny Pharma Plc, PolyPid Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Durata Therapeutics, Cubist Pharmaceutical, Zurex Pharma, Inc., and others.

DelveInsight's “Surgical Site Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Surgical Site Infections, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Surgical Site Infections market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The Surgical Site Infections market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In March 2025, PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enhancing surgical outcomes, announced the successful completion of patient enrollment in its SHIELD II Phase 3 trial of D-PLEX100. The study aims to prevent surgical site infections in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery. This achievement follows a recommendation from the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), which, after reviewing unblinded efficacy data from the first 430 participants, advised concluding the trial at 800 patients-the minimum planned sample size for reassessment.

Findings indicate that surgical site infections occur in 2% to 4% of patients undergoing inpatient surgical procedures.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, surgical site infections (SSIs) are one of the most common healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), accounting for 22% of all infections. Approximately 2% to 5% of patients undergoing inpatient surgery develop an SSI.

A positive shift in treatment options for surgical site infections (SSIs) is anticipated, fueled by the introduction of new therapies and the availability of oxygen therapy, such as Ogenix's EPIFLO.

Key Surgical Site Infections Therapies: Ciprodiazole, DFA-02 Antibiotic Gel, ZuraPrep, Ertapenem, XF-73, D-PLEX, cefuroxime, Dalbavancin, daptomycin, ZuraGard, and others The Surgical Site Infections market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Surgical Site Infections pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Surgical Site Infections market dynamics.

A surgical site infection (SSI) is an infection that emerges following a surgical procedure in the specific area of the body where the surgery was performed. These infections might manifest as superficial ones, affecting solely the skin. However, some SSIs are more severe, potentially involving tissues below the skin's surface, organs, or implanted materials.

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Total Prevalence of Surgical Site Infections

Prevalent Cases of Surgical Site Infections by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Surgical Site Infections Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Surgical Site Infections

Surgical Site Infections Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Surgical Site Infections market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Surgical Site Infections market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Surgical Site Infections Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Ciprodiazole: MinaPharm Pharmaceuticals

DFA-02 Antibiotic Gel: Duke Clinical Research Institute

ZuraPrep: Zurex Pharma, Inc.

Ertapenem: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

XF-73: Destiny Pharma Plc

D-PLEX: PolyPid Ltd.

cefuroxime: GlaxoSmithKline

Dalbavancin: Durata Therapeutics

daptomycin: Cubist Pharmaceutical ZuraGard: Zurex Pharma, Inc.

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Surgical Site Infections Therapeutic Assessment: Surgical Site Infections current marketed and Surgical Site Infections emerging therapies

Surgical Site Infections Market Dynamics: Surgical Site Infections market drivers and Surgical Site Infections market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Surgical Site Infections Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Surgical Site Infections Market Access and Reimbursement

