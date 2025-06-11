Elintree Impresses At HOSPITALAR 2025 With Advanced Disposable Hygiene Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews) Elintree is leading China adult dry pants manufacturers,proudly wrapped up a successful appearance at HOSPITALAR 2025, held from May 20 to 24 in São Paulo, Brazil. As one of the most important medical trade exhibition in Latin America, which provided an excellent platform for us to displayed our latest disposable hygiene products to global buyers. At our booth, we displayed a wide range of high quality products:including OEM disposable training pants , underpads wholesale , disposable diapers , and highly absorbent overnight diapers . Our adult dry pants, Super thin Baby Diapers and pants.

The response from visitors was enthusiastic, and attracted many customers to stop and communicate with us for customized OEM/ODM service with their own brand or logo. We communicated with our clients in meaningful conversations with healthcare providers, distributors, and brand owners about current industry trends and future partnership possibilities in the South American market.

This exhibition not only consolidated our relationships with existing long-term partners, but also expanded new cooperation opportunities across Latin America. We are truly grateful to all customers, visitors, and industry colleagues who supported us during the exhibition.

Moving forward, Elintree will continue to innovate, and provide better products and service to the global clients .-delivering dependable hygiene solutions that improve lives around the world. We look forward to building lasting collaborations and creating a healthier future together.