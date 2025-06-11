Mary E. Sims Seeks Completion In Her Book Cleaning Closets & Connecting Dots: Introducing Laila.

MENAFN - GetNews) Septuagenarian, Mary E. Sims, announces the release of her new book titled“Cleaning Closets & Connecting Dots: Introducing Laila” on Amazon.







Mary E. Sims has taken a bold yet unconventional approach to chronicling her interesting life with the release of Cleaning Closets & Connecting Dots: Introducing Laila on Amazon. The book will be officially available on the platform on 10th June, 2025, as Mary continues her quest to“become one with the Voice,” while taking readers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

The century-old quote that“age is just a number” has played out in different scenarios. Authors and creatives have also explored the narrative in various ways. However, Mary is taking it to a whole new level with the release of Cleaning Closets & Connecting Dots: Introducing Laila. Mary has already carved a niche in the literature world for using her life experiences to talk about the concepts of faith, spiritual journeys, and recovery from addiction. The author and podcaster is again set to deliver another masterpiece with Cleaning Closets & Connecting Dots: Introducing Laila.

The 71-year-old author allegedly had a Voice before her tenth birthday and will be sharing her experience following the realization of Voice's name and its futuristic attributes. Mary will be looking to keep reminding herself, as well as her fans in different parts of the world, not to forget the Voice and its purpose, especially in helping her navigate this dangerous yet interesting world.

Cleaning Closets & Connecting Dots: Introducing Laila will be available on Amazon in various formats for readers in different parts of the world from the 10th June, 2025.

About Mary E. Sims

Mary E. Sims is a multifaceted creative, known for her prowess as an author and podcast host. Over the years, Mary has written several books, including "Going Home Another Way," "An Angel Without A Name: Hearing Your Voice," and "Confessions: Words From the Heart," among others. She also has a podcast called "Mary E. Sims" on platforms like Spotify. Her books often explore themes of faith, spiritual journeys, and recovery from addiction, reflecting her own experiences.