Global Clean Label Ingredients Market Outlook 20242029: Key Insights From Latest Industry Analysis

MENAFN - GetNews)



"MarketsandMarketsTM"Clean Label Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type (Natural Flavors, Natural Colors, Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients, Starch & Sweeteners, Flours, Malt), Application (Food, Beverages), Form (Dry, Liquid), Certification Type - Global Forecast to 2029

The global clean label ingredients market is projected to grow from USD 50.2 billion in 2024 to USD 69.3 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by rising consumer awareness and the increasing demand for healthier, more transparent food and beverage products. As consumers become more mindful of their dietary choices, they are actively seeking foods made with simple, recognizable ingredients.

What Are Clean Label Ingredients?

Clean label ingredients are those that are natural, minimally processed, and recognizable by consumers. These typically exclude artificial additives, preservatives, synthetic chemicals, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Common examples include:



Natural sweeteners (e.g., stevia, honey)

Plant-based colorants (e.g., beetroot, turmeric)

Natural emulsifiers (e.g., lecithin)

Organic acids and enzymes Functional flours and whole grains

Clean Label Ingredients Market Drivers

A growing number of consumers are concerned about the long-term effects of consuming artificial ingredients. Health-conscious buyers now prefer foods made with short, simple ingredient lists they can understand and trust.Governments and regulatory bodies across regions are encouraging truthful labeling and banning the use of certain artificial additives, thus supporting clean label initiatives.Clean label is no longer a niche trend-it's a mainstream expectation. Brands are now judged not just on taste and price but on ingredient clarity and sustainability claims.The surge in vegan, vegetarian, and organic lifestyles has further fueled demand for clean label ingredients, as consumers view plant-based diets as inherently cleaner and more sustainable.

Clean Label Ingredients Market Opportunities : Advancing Natural Ingredients with Functional Benefits

Today's consumers are looking beyond clean label products-they also expect added health benefits and functional attributes. This shift presents a valuable opportunity for ingredient suppliers and manufacturers to innovate by developing natural ingredients that not only meet clean label standards but also deliver enhanced nutritional and functional value.

There is growing demand for ingredients such as plant-based compounds, fiber-rich additives, and naturally derived components that support better health and meet specific dietary needs. The integration of food science and technology has made it possible to utilize advanced extraction and processing techniques that maintain the nutritional quality of natural ingredients while maximizing their functional properties.

These innovations can improve product texture, stability, and nutritional content-such as fortifying foods with essential vitamins and minerals. By embracing this direction, companies can differentiate their offerings, attract health-conscious consumers, and remain compliant with evolving food regulations.

The development of multifunctional natural ingredients is not only aligned with current consumer preferences but also plays a key role in driving the growth and evolution of the clean label ingredients market.

Rising Demand for Natural, Safe, and Sustainable Products

The clean label trend is also being driven by growing concerns around food safety, health, and sustainability. Shoppers are prioritizing products that are free from artificial additives, preservatives, and GMOs, aligning with a broader shift towards natural and environmentally responsible consumption.

Dominance of Prepared Foods & Ready Meals Segment

Among various food applications, the prepared foods and ready meals segment is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. This segment's growth is closely tied to changing consumer lifestyles that demand convenient yet health-focused meal solutions. Consumers now expect ready-to-eat products that are not only quick and easy but also free from synthetic ingredients.

Manufacturers are responding to this shift by reformulating products with clean label ingredients such as natural preservatives, plant-based colorants, and minimally processed components. The prevalence of diet-related health issues-including obesity, diabetes, and food allergies-further reinforces the preference for clean, natural foods.

Dry Form Leads the Market by Form Segment

In 2023, dry-form clean-label ingredients accounted for the largest market share among forms. The convenience, cost-efficiency, and versatility of dry formats make them attractive to both manufacturers and consumers. Dry products, such as powders, are easier to store, transport, and handle compared to liquid or solid alternatives, enabling broad application across functional foods, supplements, and processed foods.

An example of innovation in this space is Symrise's Diana Food Division, which introduced an organic, clean label, Fair Trade-certified acerola powder in September 2020. This product caters to the growing demand for natural and minimally processed solutions, and is suitable for a range of applications, from dietary supplements to functional beverages.

Germany to Remain a Key Market in Europe

Germany is projected to maintain its leadership in the European clean label ingredients market through 2029. This dominance is underpinned by strong consumer preference for natural and additive-free products, as well as a robust regulatory framework that promotes food safety and transparency. German consumers are known for their scrutiny of food labels and demand for organic and clean products.

Additionally, stringent regulations and proactive enforcement by agencies such as the Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL) further support the adoption of clean label ingredients by food manufacturers in the country.

Leading Clean Label Ingredients Companies :

The key players in the market are Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), DSM (Netherlands), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), BASF SE (Germany), Ingredion (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Corbion (Netherlands), Symrise (Germany), Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark), Puratos (Belgium), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Tate & Lyle (UK), and Givaudan (Switzerland).

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.