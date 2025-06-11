From Breakdown To Breakthrough: Mabel Pantaleon Releases Poetic Memoir About Thriving With Bipolar Disorder

MENAFN - GetNews)Author, speaker, and mental health advocate Mabel Pantaleon announces the release of her powerful and poetic memoir, My Diagnosis is My Greatest Gift and My Greatest Teacher: A Personal Guide to Thrive With Bipolar Disorder - a transformative narrative that reimagines bipolar disorder not as a life sentence, but as a spiritual teacher and hidden gift.

Pantaleon's memoir offers an unfiltered look at what it means to live with bipolar disorder - from the terrifying beauty of manic episodes to the quiet courage it takes to heal. Her story blends lived experience with spiritual insight, providing a beacon of hope for those navigating mental illness, stigma, or personal transformation.

“I didn't just survive bipolar - I grew because of it,” says Pantaleon.“This diagnosis cracked me open, and in that opening, I discovered truth, purpose, and the strength to rebuild.”

Drawing from metaphysical teachings, psychiatric treatment, and personal growth, the book includes:



Vivid depictions of manic and depressive episodes

Reflections on spiritual awakening and mystical experiences

Guidance for those balancing psychiatric medication with faith or metaphysical beliefs Practical tools and emotional support for those seeking to thrive - not just cope



In tandem with her book, Mabel also founded the nonprofit Echoes of the Divine, a support initiative for individuals on psychiatric medications seeking holistic healing, spiritual community, and self-empowerment.

To learn more about Echoes of The Divine, access resources, or get involved, visit:

Instagram: @therealmabelpantaleon

LinkedIn: Mabel Pantaleon

About the Author:

Mabel Pantaleon is a Dominican-American writer, mental health advocate, and founder of Echoes of the Divine, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals navigating psychiatric treatment through a spiritual lens. Based in New York City, her work blends lived experience with metaphysical teachings to inspire healing, empowerment, and awakening.