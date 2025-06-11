Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
From Breakdown To Breakthrough: Mabel Pantaleon Releases Poetic Memoir About Thriving With Bipolar Disorder


2025-06-11 03:05:39
(MENAFN- GetNews) NEW YORK, NY - June 11th, 2025 - Author, speaker, and mental health advocate Mabel Pantaleon announces the release of her powerful and poetic memoir, My Diagnosis is My Greatest Gift and My Greatest Teacher: A Personal Guide to Thrive With Bipolar Disorder - a transformative narrative that reimagines bipolar disorder not as a life sentence, but as a spiritual teacher and hidden gift.

Pantaleon's memoir offers an unfiltered look at what it means to live with bipolar disorder - from the terrifying beauty of manic episodes to the quiet courage it takes to heal. Her story blends lived experience with spiritual insight, providing a beacon of hope for those navigating mental illness, stigma, or personal transformation.

“I didn't just survive bipolar - I grew because of it,” says Pantaleon.“This diagnosis cracked me open, and in that opening, I discovered truth, purpose, and the strength to rebuild.”

Drawing from metaphysical teachings, psychiatric treatment, and personal growth, the book includes:

  • Vivid depictions of manic and depressive episodes

  • Reflections on spiritual awakening and mystical experiences

  • Guidance for those balancing psychiatric medication with faith or metaphysical beliefs

  • Practical tools and emotional support for those seeking to thrive - not just cope


In tandem with her book, Mabel also founded the nonprofit Echoes of the Divine, a support initiative for individuals on psychiatric medications seeking holistic healing, spiritual community, and self-empowerment.

To learn more about Echoes of The Divine, access resources, or get involved, visit:

...

Instagram: @therealmabelpantaleon

LinkedIn: Mabel Pantaleon

About the Author:

Mabel Pantaleon is a Dominican-American writer, mental health advocate, and founder of Echoes of the Divine, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals navigating psychiatric treatment through a spiritual lens. Based in New York City, her work blends lived experience with metaphysical teachings to inspire healing, empowerment, and awakening.

