Egyptian FM Meets With Iranian, Omani Counterparts In Oslo


2025-06-11 03:04:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 11 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, and Omani counterpart, Bader Al-Busaidi on the sidelines of the Oslo Forum for Peace in Norway, Wednesday.
Abdelatty confirmed during the meeting Egypt's keenness on achieving stability and preventing escalation in the region, emphasizing, "there is no room for military solutions to regional crises," stated the Egyptian Foreign Ministry in a statement.
He expressed Egypt's support for the negotiation process between the US and Iran regarding the Iranian nuclear program, praising the commitment of both sides to continue dialogue through diplomatic channels.
Abdelatty praised the mediation efforts made by Oman's Sultan in this regard, noting Egypt's support for diplomatic initiatives targeted at reducing tension and increasing stability. (end)
