OIC Welcomes Sanctions By 5 Countries Against Two Israeli Ministers

2025-06-11 03:04:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, June 11 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday welcomed the joint decision taken by Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Norway to impose sanctions on two Israeli occupation ministers.
A statement by the OIC said the decision would be an important step towards promoting justice and accountability and ending impunity for Israeli occupation officials involved in war crimes, crimes against humanity, incitement to violence, organized terrorism, and genocide.
The organization condemned in the strongest terms the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli occupation National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.
On Tuesday, the five countries imposed sanctions on Israeli occupation National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for inciting violence against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. (end)
