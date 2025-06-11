Dr. Hazem Afifi Launches Scholarship To Support The Next Generation Of Medical Students

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new scholarship opportunity is now available to help undergraduate students pursuing careers in medicine achieve their academic and professional goals. The Dr. Hazem Afifi Scholarship for Medical Students has been established by renowned physician Dr. Hazem Afifi to provide meaningful financial support and recognition to dedicated medical students across the United States.

This scholarship program reflects Dr. Afifi's commitment to fostering the development of future medical professionals who are poised to make significant contributions to healthcare. It aims to identify and support students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, strong ethical values, and a passion for improving patient care and community health.

Dr. Hazem Afifi is widely respected in the medical community for his dedication to patient care, medical innovation, and mentorship. Through this scholarship, he seeks to extend his impact beyond clinical practice by encouraging aspiring physicians to pursue their goals with purpose and determination. Dr. Afifi believes that investing in students today will help shape a healthier tomorrow.

“Education and service form the cornerstone of a rewarding career in medicine,” Dr. Afifi stated.“This scholarship is designed to assist medical students who are truly committed to healing and making a difference. It is both a financial award and a recognition of their potential to positively influence the lives of their patients and communities.”

The Dr. Hazem Afifi Scholarship invites applications from undergraduate students currently enrolled in accredited colleges or universities in the United States and pursuing a degree specifically in medicine. Students at any stage of their medical education are encouraged to apply.

Applicants are required to submit a 500 to 700-word essay addressing the following prompt:

“What inspired you to pursue a career in medicine, and how do you plan to make a meaningful impact in the lives of your future patients?”

The essay will be evaluated on originality, clarity of expression, depth of personal insight, and how well it aligns with the values and mission of the scholarship. In addition to the essay, applicants must provide their full name, current institution, field of study, and contact details. Including a resume is optional but can help support the application by showcasing relevant academic and extracurricular accomplishments.

The application deadline is February 15, 2026. Completed applications must be submitted via email to .... The scholarship recipient will be announced on March 15, 2026, with the winner's name posted on the official scholarship website.

Dr. Hazem Afifi's professional journey is marked by a commitment to excellence in patient care and a drive to innovate within the medical field. Through this scholarship, he hopes to inspire the next generation of physicians to embody the same values of compassion, integrity, and dedication that have shaped his career.

Prospective applicants and interested parties can find comprehensive information about eligibility, submission guidelines, and the scholarship's objectives on the official website at .

The launch of the Dr. Hazem Afifi Scholarship for Medical Students represents a significant opportunity for emerging medical professionals to receive support during a critical phase of their education. By encouraging academic excellence and community-focused service, the scholarship is poised to help shape compassionate and skilled physicians who will lead the future of healthcare.

