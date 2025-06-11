Thousands Of Global Skilled Trades Union Members Set To Train At WCC This Summer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ann Arbor will become a national hub of skilled trades excellence this summer as approximately 6,000 union members from across the U.S. and abroad converge to enhance their expertise. Nearly 5,000 will train at Washtenaw Community College (WCC).

The influx of trades professionals brings not only advanced training to the region but a $23 million boost to the local economy.

Plasterers and cement masons; roofers; ironworkers; electrical workers; and plumbers and pipefitters will train with their respective trade organizations each for a week from June through August.

The“Train the Trainer” partnerships bring union members from throughout the United States and countries such as Canada, Ireland, Australia and beyond. Through a multi-year program, trainers work to enhance their skills and safety practices and then go back to teach fellow trades workers in their organizations.

A new report from Destination Ann Arbor revealed that three of the major unions impacted the local businesses, restaurants and economies of Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County by $23 million last summer. Union members and their families booked nearly 21,000 nights of hotel rooms and spent nearly $18 million during their stay.

This year's summer of training kicked off Monday with approximately 120 members of the Operative Plasterers' and Cement Masons' International Association on campus.

The United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers & Allied Workers will bring approximately 200 members for training June 23-27.

The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers Union will bring approximately 700 members July 12-18.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers – National Electrical Contractors Association (NTI) will bring approximately 2,000 members to the Ann Arbor area July 23-August 1. The electrical workers will split training between WCC and the nearby Eastern Michigan University campus, with about 1,000 concentrated at WCC.

The summer of training concludes the week of August 9-15 with up to 3,000 members of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States and Canada (UA). Highlights of the week include Industry Day, in which hundreds of industry leaders and vendors are hosted on campus, as well as the UA's International Apprentice Contest (INAC).

Union trainers typically spend a week on campus enrolled in hands-on instruction to stay ahead of the curve in cutting-edge skills and technological developments within their industries. Some also return at various times throughout the year for specific training.

Additionally, union members may also enroll as WCC students to pursue a certificate or associate degree.

Destination Ann Arbor will host downtown Ann Arbor block parties July 30 for the electrical workers and August 11 for the United Association.



