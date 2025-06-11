Comfort Keepers Of New Jersey Celebrates National Day Of Joy Early With Special Event Honoring Caregivers

- Stephanie Howe, Owner of Comfort Keepers of New Jersey

MERCERVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Comfort Keepers of New Jersey is thrilled to announce a joyful celebration in honor of the National Day of Joy (DOJ)-held early on Wednesday, June 12, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 2670 Nottingham Way, Mercerville, NJ 08619, the future site of their new Comfort Keepers home.

While the official National Day of Joy falls on June 25, the New Jersey team is marking the occasion early to express deep appreciation for the selfless dedication and compassion of their caregivers-the heart and soul of their mission.

Founded by Comfort Keepers, the National Day of Joy is an annual day devoted to celebrating moments that bring happiness and meaning to our lives, especially as we age. Each year, the day highlights the power of joyful living-this year, with a special focus on celebrating caregivers and the extraordinary difference they make in the lives of seniors and their families.

To honor their caregiving heroes, Comfort Keepers of New Jersey is hosting a festive outdoor gathering featuring:

-The Fry Boss food truck – serving up loaded fries, chicken tenders, and regular fries, with a choice of soda!

-TrulyKind Juice Co. – serving watermelon slushies, cookies & cream gelato, and assorted coffees!

-A beautiful balloon arch designed by Marie Johnson, Human Resources Manager, to set a vibrant, welcoming tone!

-A Day of Joy banner created by Print Worx to welcome all!

-Six beautifully curated raffle baskets to win-each one packed with unique and exciting goodies!

Caregivers are invited to bring their families and even their clients to join the celebration. The event also serves as a sneak peek of the soon-to-be Comfort Keepers facility, offering guests a glimpse of what's to come as they expand their mission in the local community.

“There is no better way to honor our caregivers than to surround them with joy,” said Stephanie Howe, Owner of Comfort Keepers of New Jersey.“They bring joy to others every single day-this is our opportunity to give that back.”

Event Details:

📅 Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

🕚 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

📍 Location: 2670 Nottingham Way, Mercerville, NJ 08619

For more information, please contact Sheila Truncellito, General Manager, at 609-558-9390 or ....

About Comfort Keepers:

Comfort Keepers is a leading provider of in-home care, offering customized services to help seniors live independently, comfortably, and joyfully at home. Our caregivers go above and beyond to provide companionship, personal care, and peace of mind to families throughout New Jersey and beyond.

