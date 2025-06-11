Neha Dhupia Backs Deepika Padukone On Work Guidelines In The Film Industry

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia came out in support of Deepika Padukone after the latter reportedly exited Sandeep Vanga's upcoming film, Spirit, owing to demands for work conditions, including an eight-hour workday.

Ever since Padukone's move, several celebrities weighed in on the need for a structured shift in the industry.

Dhupia, the star of Chup Chup Ke, among other hits, demanded fixed working hours for actors who have embraced motherhood.

Dhupia opened up about work-life balance and how new mothers are often "sidelined or shamed".

"For work-life balance to go beyond conversations, new moms need practical support and consideration," she wrote on her Instagram story.

"As a working mom, I support @deepikapadukone 's reasonable request for fair and considerate working hours," Dhupia wrote.

Actor Ajay Devgn, too, recently backed the need for eight-hour shifts for mothers.

At the trailer launch of his actor-wife Kajol's Maa last month, Devgn spoke in support of the demand. "... Most honest filmmakers will not have problems with it," Devgn, without taking names, said. "Apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight- to nine-hour shifts. It's person to person, and I feel most of the industry understands this."

Following Padukone's exit from Spirit, Triptii Dimri, who was also seen in Animal, has joined the cast of Spirit.