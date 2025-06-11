Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait To Require Employer Approval For Foreign Staff To Leave

Kuwait To Require Employer Approval For Foreign Staff To Leave


2025-06-11 02:26:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Kuwait City: Kuwait is to require foreigners working in the private sector to obtain their employer's permission before leaving the country, authorities said on Wednesday, adding further restrictions on workers bound by the kafala sponsorship system.

Human rights groups have long criticised the kafala system, which is widely prevalent in the oil-rich Gulf states and ties migrant workers' visas to their employers, often preventing them from changing jobs or sometimes leaving the country.

First Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef issued a ministerial circular "requiring expatriate workers in the private sector to obtain an 'exit permit' from their registered employer before leaving the country," the Public Authority of Manpower said in a statement on its X account.

The procedure, which can be done online, aims to "strengthen oversight of the movement of expatriate workers and ensure a balance between the workers' and employers' rights", the statement added.

The new requirement will take effect from July 1.

MENAFN11062025000063011010ID1109662487

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search