Al Sadd Renews Defender Pedro Miguel's Contract Until 2030

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd Club yesterday announced the renewal of Pedro Miguel's contract, extending his stay with the team until 2030.

He joined Al Sadd in January 2016 and has since won 12 titles with the club. The defender also claimed the AFC Asian Cup with the Qatari national team in both 2019 and 2023.

The contract renewal aims to bring greater stability to the team's squad.

Pedro Miguel expressed his happiness at continuing with Al Sadd, saying:“I am very happy and proud of my new contract. Playing for this team is a big responsibility.”

“This is my tenth season with Al Sadd, so I know the club and its ambitions very well. I am extremely proud to wear this shirt.”

“We've experienced many great moments, which have motivated me to improve over the past seasons-thanks to the club and the efforts of my teammates. Extending my contract with Al Sadd came at the right time.”

He also extended heartfelt thanks to Al Sadd's fans, saying he hopes to continue being one of their biggest supporters next season.