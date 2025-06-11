Industrial Production Rises 2.45% In First 4 Months Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The industrial production index rose by 2.45 per cent during the first four months of 2025 reaching 87.15 points, compared with 85.07 points in the same period of 2024, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The index for April reached 85.56 percentage points compared with 84.40 points for the same period last year, an increase of 1.37 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On the monthly level, the general index of industrial production for April of 2025 increased compared with the same month last year, due to the increase in the production quantities of the manufacturing sector by 21.1 per cent, whose relative importance is 88.7 per cent.

The production quantities of the electricity sector recorded 7.15 per cent, whose relative importance is 5.9 per cent, while the production quantities of the extractive industries sector decreased by 2.11 per cent, whose relative importance is 5.4 per cent.

The industrial production index for April, 2025 recorded 85.56 points compared with 87.81 points in March, 2025, marking a decrease of 2.56 per cent, according to the report.

At the sector level, and comparing the index for April of 2025 with March of the same year, the production quantities of the manufacturing sector decreased by 1.62 per cent, whose relative importance is 88.7 per cent.

The production quantities of the extractive industries sector saw a decrease by 8.6 per cent, whose relative importance is 5.4 per cent, as well as the production quantities of the electricity sector saw a decrease by 10.64 per cent, whose relative importance is 5.9 per cent.