BGL Welcomes Cael Pulitzer As A Managing Director In Industrials
Cael brings 15 years of experience advising clients on M&A, strategic advisory, and capital-raising transactions. He has a proven track record of delivering exceptional outcomes for private equity-backed portfolio companies, founder and operator-owned businesses, and public companies across a range of industrial sectors, with particular depth in packaging M&A. His transaction experience spans the packaging sector, with expertise across a range of substrates, formats, end markets, and business models.
Prior to joining BGL, Cael was with BlackArch Partners, where he established and led the firm's Packaging practice. Earlier in his career, he held investment banking roles at Lazard and Jefferies. He holds an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University.
"BGL's commitment to deep sector expertise and execution excellence sets it apart in the middle market," said Pulitzer. "I'm excited to join the BGL platform and help accelerate the firm's growth in Industrials and Packaging."
Cael's addition is the latest in the firm's significant growth trajectory. In the last 24 months, the firm has expanded its sector coverage within its Industrials, Consumer, Services, Infrastructure & Environment, Healthcare & Life Sciences verticals, along with adding to its Financial Sponsor Coverage capabilities.
About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions , capital markets , financial restructurings , business valuations and opinions , and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago and Cleveland. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . For more information, please visit .
