IDEX Biometrics ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade - 11 June 2025
After this transaction, Flaten owns 2,608,809 shares in IDEX Biometrics ASA.
Please refer to the attached notification for further details.
For further information contact:
Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322
E-mail: ...
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
2025-06-11 Notice Kristian Flaten
