Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IDEX Biometrics ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade - 11 June 2025


2025-06-11 02:15:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kristian Flaten, CFO in IDEX Biometrics ASA, has bought 1,608,809 shares in IDEX Biometrics ASA, at a price of NOK 0.01 per share through the subsequent offering.

After this transaction, Flaten owns 2,608,809 shares in IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Please refer to the attached notification for further details.

For further information contact:

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 2025-06-11 Notice Kristian Flaten

