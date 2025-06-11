MENAFN - Amman Net) >This is My Jordan experience | موقع عمان نت تجاوز إلى المحتوى الرئيسي البث المباشر موقع عمان نت

This is My Jordan experience 06/11/2025 - 14:31الرابط المختصر Aline Cohic

My Jordanian experience began over three years ago, when a professional opportunity for my father brought us to live in this country. At the time, I was a final-year high school student who didn't know much about the world, or about the country I was about to live in. My approach was simply to let the country reveal itself to me. During the year I spent living here, I learned to recognize the unique Jordanian essence in its culture, its food, and its people.

The country of Jordan left a strong first impression on me. The first thing that struck me was the rich, almost floral scent in the air as soon as I stepped foot outside the airport. I was also surprised to notice that even in the middle of the night, the air felt alive, filled with energy, music and smiles. Over the following days, what impacted me most was the kindness and hospitality of everyone I encountered. Each person we met, in their own way, welcomed us to Jordan, making me feel at home from the very beginning.

Over the following weeks, I kept learning more and more about Jordan, especially its food and its people. I had been wanting to try the country's national dish, Mansaf, for a while, as it had been recommended to me many times. And when I finally did, I wasn't disappointed: its rich flavour and diverse textures, combining fluffy rice, lamb meat and a yogurt sauce, were truly memorable. It's a dish I found both delicious and heartwarming, bringing a sense of togetherness around the table. Living in Jordan also gave me the chance to discover and appreciate many other dishes like falafel, moutabel, hummus, labneh, etc. I also loved the distinctive use of spices, which was different from what I was used to. As for the people, I was genuinely moved by the generosity of those I met. They welcomed me with hospitality, warm smiles, and offered help whenever I needed it.









Another way to understand a country is by traveling through it and discovering its diversity. Although I didn't get to see everything Jordan has to offer, the few places I visited left a lasting impression on me. Living for a year in the capital city, Amman, I came to realise that it is a city full of life and energy. At the same time, especially in the evenings, there's a certain sweetness of life that's hard to find anywhere else. Of course, I visited the most famous sites like Petra and the Dead Sea, both of which gave me unforgettable memories, filled with fun moments and breathtaking views. I also had the chance to explore ancient cities like Jerash, where the ruins reveal the strength of both time and human civilization. And the sight of the sun setting over Wadi Rum, I don't think I will ever forget.

That being said, I did experience a bit of culture shock. Naturally, it took me some time to adapt to a different way of life and a different climate. The streets and general atmosphere in Jordan were quite different from what I had grown used to in France. People in both countries interact with public spaces in very different ways. In France, I've often noticed that people tend to move more discreetly, shaped by strong social norms and a certain attention to how they're perceived by others. In contrast, I was surprised by the liveliness of Jordan streets, with more visible and audible activity in public spaces.

At the same time, I did face some challenges adjusting to road life in Jordan. Coming from a largely pedestrian-friendly country, I found it difficult to navigate certain spaces or even cross the streets, because of different traffic norms and expectations. Most French cities I know of are filled with smaller streets, making it easier for the casual pedestrian to navigate a space they may not be used to. The bigger roads and rushed traffic made it a little bit more difficult to adjust, keeping me on my toes!

I can therefore say that my experience in Jordan was - and still is - an amazing one. When I came to this country, I was a high school student with no clear expectations. But Jordan has a way of opening your heart and welcoming you as if it were a new home. Everything - from its vibrant culture, kind people, and rich history, to the heartwarming food and breathtaking landscapes makes Jordan create itself a special place in the heart of every traveler that passes through. It certainly did in mine.