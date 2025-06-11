Iraq To Launch 150 Investment Opportunities
He said Iraq is a fertile and promising ground for investments across various sectors, and that the forum is crucial for showcasing opportunities that are ready for investment and aligned with the country's development aspirations. According to Al-Baghdadi, Iraq has a strategic geographic location, serving as a link in international transport, with natural and human resources that are attractive for investments.
According to the official, among the sectors in which opportunities will be presented is the energy sector, including renewables, with 27 investment opportunities in 13 provinces. These include projects for thermal power plants, solar energy, wind energy, and energy generation from waste. In the oil and gas sector, two opportunities will be presented: the establishment of a refinery and a factory in Basra and Wasit.
Al-Baghdadi added that opportunities will be highlighted in the heavy and medium industries, with a total of 21 projects in the chemical, manufacturing, and food sectors. Investment opportunities in free zones are also on the agenda, as well as opportunities in the agriculture and livestock sectors. Additionally, opportunities for investors in health, housing, tourism, transportation, ports, and airports will be presented. The goal is to build cable cars and an airport.
According to the INA report, this will be Iraq's first investment forum, and it is being organized by the National Investment Commission (NIC). The main goal is to accelerate the country's economic development. Iraq is seeking to attract foreign companies to the event. Around 300 international entities, including representatives from countries and companies, are expected to attend.
Read more:
Iraq works with FAO to enhance food production
Translated by Guilherme Miranda©Ismael Adnan Yaqoob/Anadolu/AFP
The post Iraq to launch 150 investment opportunities appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment