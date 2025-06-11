The Other Side Of The Blockades In Bocas Del Toro: Chiriquí Grande

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) After President José Raúl Mulino announced he would send a letter to Francisco Smith, general secretary of the Banana Industry Workers Union (Sitraibana), to try to resolve the crisis in Bocas del Toro, the roads in Changuinola began to open intermittently. There, protesters are allowed to pass from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and, in the afternoon, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This time slot, although limited, has provided a partial respite to citizens, transporters, and merchants.

Unlike Changuinola, there is no predictable schedule in Chiriquí Grande. Each point decides whether to open or close the road based on the decisions of its own leaders or coordinators. Yesterday, Tuesday, June 10, for example, the highway was cleared for two hours in the afternoon: between noon and 2:00 p.m. According to local residents, this is a pressure strategy: they are not only demanding the restoration of labor rights, as Sitraibana is doing in Changuinola, which calls for a reversal of the effects of Law 45, but also the complete repeal of Law 462, which reformed the country's social security system.