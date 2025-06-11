EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting approves dividend of € 0.30 per share; Tim Fiedler and Jochen Müller re-elected to the Supervisory Board

11.06.2025 / 13:54 CET/CEST

SURTECO GROUP SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of € 0.30 per share; Tim Fiedler and Jochen Müller re-elected to the Supervisory Board Munich, 11 June 2025 – At the Annual General Meeting, Wolfgang Moyses, CEO of SURTECO GROUP SE, explained the developments in 2024 and the current business situation to shareholders. Despite persistently difficult framework conditions, which continue to weaken demand, the SURTECO Group achieved sales of € 856.6 million in the 2024 financial year, compared with € 835.1 million in the previous year. Adjusted earnings before financial result, income tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA adjusted) rose by 10 % to € 95.3 million (previous year: € 86.4 million). SURTECO got off to a solid start in the new fiscal year with sales of € 222.3 million (previous year: € 222.3 million) and EBITDA adjusted of € 26.7 million (previous year: € 27.6 million). Provisions for personnel expenses in connection with the closure of the impregnation business and footprint optimizations, as well as negative currency effects, led to a net loss of € 5.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net profit of € 6.9 million in the same period of the previous year. For the full year 2025, sales of between € 850 million and € 900 million and EBITDA adjusted of between € 85 million and € 105 million are expected. The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of € 0.30 per share (previous year: € 0.00), corresponding to a payout ratio of 55 %. Tim Fiedler and Jochen Müller were re-elected to the Supervisory Board with a large majority. All other items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting were also approved. Further information on SURTECO GROUP SE and the company's Annual General Meeting, including the voting results, can be found on the Internet at Contact: SURTECO GROUP SE

Profile of SURTECO SURTECO GROUP SE with registered office in Buttenwiesen is a mid-sized enterprise listed on the stock exchange with international operations. The company combines leading national and international brands for surface technology under one roof. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes papers printed with decor designs, impregnated materials, release papers, decorative flat foils and edge bandings based on specialist technical papers and plastics. This portfolio is complemented by skirtings made of plastics, technical extrusions (profiles) for industry, and roller shutter systems. The Group has a workforce of more than 3,500 employees at 26 production sites worldwide, generating annual sales of around € 857 million. 19 % of these sales are in Germany, 37 % in European countries outside Germany and a further 44 % in America, Asia and Australia. Customers of the SURTECO Group primarily come from wood-based, flooring and furniture industries, as well as from interior design. More information on the company is available at: The shares in SURTECO GROUP SE are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol SUR and ISIN DE0005176903. They are also traded on the stock markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart. Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements This press release may contain statements of future forecasts or expectations and other forward-looking statements and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. There is therefore no guarantee for the statements and expectations expressed herein. The actual results and developments may differ substantially. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein or to adapt such information to future results or developments.

