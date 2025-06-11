India Set To Capture 20% Of Global Smartphone Manufacturing In 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)India is poised to emerge as a global powerhouse in smartphone manufacturing, with its share expected to reach a record 20 per cent in 2025.

This comes despite a projected 1 per cent slump in worldwide smartphone output due to tariff hikes and sector-wide slowdown-following a modest 4 per cent rise in 2024.

According to Counterpoint Research, India's rise is being driven by its position as a key destination for smartphone exports, especially via Apple and Samsung.

The diversification of global supply chains post-COVID‐19 and escalating tariff pressure on China have nudged manufacturers to explore alternative production sites.

“Brand owners have no choice but to move out of China,” stated Counterpoint's Ivan Lam .

With over 90% of global smartphone manufacturing concentrated in China, India, and Vietnam in 2024, India led the growth charge among the trio.

In contrast, Chinese output is expected to contract due to rising tariffs and cooling domestic demand .

Expanding investments from global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers and robust participation from domestic companies have significantly strengthened India's manufacturing ecosystem .

Canalys reports that while domestic smartphone shipments declined 8% in Q1 2025, India's export momentum remains resilient, indicating broader shifts toward export-led growth l.

Analysts are optimistic that 2025 will mark a pivotal shift, cementing India as a major global manufacturing hub.

However, sustaining momentum will require continued investment, supportive trade policies, and scaling up of component ecosystems to reduce dependence on China.

As India navigates these opportunities and challenges, it is well-positioned to assert itself at the heart of the global smartphone supply chain.

(KNN Bureau)