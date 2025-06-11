India Set To Capture 20% Of Global Smartphone Manufacturing In 2025
This comes despite a projected 1 per cent slump in worldwide smartphone output due to tariff hikes and sector-wide slowdown-following a modest 4 per cent rise in 2024.
According to Counterpoint Research, India's rise is being driven by its position as a key destination for smartphone exports, especially via Apple and Samsung.
The diversification of global supply chains post-COVID‐19 and escalating tariff pressure on China have nudged manufacturers to explore alternative production sites.
“Brand owners have no choice but to move out of China,” stated Counterpoint's Ivan Lam .
With over 90% of global smartphone manufacturing concentrated in China, India, and Vietnam in 2024, India led the growth charge among the trio.
In contrast, Chinese output is expected to contract due to rising tariffs and cooling domestic demand .
Expanding investments from global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers and robust participation from domestic companies have significantly strengthened India's manufacturing ecosystem .
Canalys reports that while domestic smartphone shipments declined 8% in Q1 2025, India's export momentum remains resilient, indicating broader shifts toward export-led growth l.
Analysts are optimistic that 2025 will mark a pivotal shift, cementing India as a major global manufacturing hub.
However, sustaining momentum will require continued investment, supportive trade policies, and scaling up of component ecosystems to reduce dependence on China.
As India navigates these opportunities and challenges, it is well-positioned to assert itself at the heart of the global smartphone supply chain.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment