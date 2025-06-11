403
QICDRC Highlights Its Global Role At London International Disputes Week 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) has concluded its participation in the recently held London International Disputes Week 2025 (LIDW25) in the UK.
QICDRC participated in four key sessions at the LIDW25, held under the theme“Innovation in dispute resolution: Navigating global risks”, where its speakers explored how innovation is shaping the future of dispute resolution in the face of global challenges.
In the session titled“The Rise of International Commercial Courts: What it Means for the Rule of Law, English Lawyers, and the Standing of English Law Worldwide,” QICDRC president, Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, discussed the increasing role of international commercial courts in resolving cross-border disputes and the opportunities this presents for enhancing the global standing of English law and legal professionals.
The session also highlighted the significant role of the Standing International Forum of Commercial Courts (SIFoCC) in promoting best practices and judicial cooperation across jurisdictions.
The QICDRC president also participated in the session“How Are Courts around the World Innovating?” which addressed the use of technology to enhance court users' experiences, including the ability to file claims fully online.
The discussion also emphasised the importance of transparency, citing QICDRC's practices of live-streaming hearings and publishing judgments on its website as examples of strengthening public trust in the judiciary.
QICDRC also took part in a session focusing on“International Commercial Courts of the Gulf - their Chief Justices consider the challenges and opportunities ahead” where Court representatives shared the QICDRC experience and the unique services it offers. These include bilingual services, an electronic court platform, and the application of select English common law principles in line with international best practice.
In the session titled“Global Perspectives on Enforcement of Judgments and Arbitral Awards: Insights from the Mena (Middle East and North Africa) Region,” QICDRC led a discussion on the procedures and challenges related to the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments and arbitral awards, particularly across the Mena region, offering insights into how legal systems can respond to enforcement-related complexities while upholding the integrity of justice.
“LIDW25 offered a valuable opportunity to engage with peers from across jurisdictions and explore innovative approaches to dispute resolution. We believe that such exchanges play a vital role in strengthening global legal frameworks and fostering a more supportive environment for international business and investment,” said Faisal Rashid al-Sahouti, chief executive officer of QICDRC.
QICDRC's participation in this important event reaffirms its commitment to contributing to international legal dialogue and raising awareness of the Qatari judicial model, which combines digital and technical innovation with independence, rule of law, and timely access to justice. As part of Qatar's judicial framework, QICDRC remains dedicated to enhancing access to justice and promoting legal excellence at both the national and international levels.
