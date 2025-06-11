Arrow Electronics And Nonprofit N50 Project Launch New Digital Lab At Indianapolis Middle School

MENAFN - 3BL) CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 11, 2025 /3BL/ – Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team Driver Pato O'Ward may not have captured the top prize in this year's Indianapolis 500, but he is still first in the hearts of a group of local middle schoolers.

For the students of Monarca Academy, O'Ward serves as a mentor and role model. He has visited the school for several years in advance of the Indy 500, spreading a message of possibility and positivity. This year, he went a step further, joining forces with Arrow Electronics and nonprofit The N50 Project to launch a new digital lab that will provide the school's 240 students with the opportunity to expand their learning with the help of new technology.

The lab is equipped with 20 workstations, interactive SMART boards, an AI tool, 3D printer, a FIRST Robotics kit (to allow students to build and program a competition-grade robot) and a reliable Internet connection.

“The new STEM lab gives our students more power to explore, create and imagine futures in science, engineering and innovation. It's a space where curiosity meets opportunity, and that kind of access can change lives,” said Francisco Valdiosera, Monarca Academy's executive director.

The lab is part of N50's EdTech Equity initiative, which is committed to expanding access to technology and connectivity for students in under-resourced communities. Arrow, along with companies like Intel, ApplianSys and SMART Technologies, is helping N50 bridge the divide through low-cost, scalable and sustainable technology solutions.

“This lab will provide critical education and skills development to help prepare Monarca students for the 21st century workforce. Access to dynamic content, like learning to use AI responsibly, or coding and robotics, will enable them to explore career pathways and meaningful opportunities otherwise unavailable without these digital skills,” said Ivey Bostrom, corporate marketing partnerships manager for Arrow.

The Monarca lab is the second one Arrow has launched with N50. The first is based in a primary school in Guadalajara, Mexico, that O'Ward also helped dedicate. Arrow plans to collaborate with N50 to open three labs this year.

About N50 Project

The N50 Project's EdTech for All initiative is committed to closing the digital divide in education by providing students and educators in underserved communities with critical access to technology. With over 60 global partners, the initiative supports the deployment of connectivity kits, smart boards, digital learning platforms and refurbished laptops to empower the next generation with the digital skills needed for a modern workforce. Learn more at n50project .

About Monarca Academy

Monarca Academy is a free, public middle school serving grades 6-8 and is a part of Indianapolis Public Schools' (IPS) Innovation Network. The school eliminates barriers to success for all students. Inspired by the Latin@ and immigrant experience, the school develops leaders through high academic standards (Ganas), cultural responsiveness (Orgullo) and community building (Comunidad). Learn more at monarcaacademy .

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2024 sales of $28 billion, Arrow's portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow .

