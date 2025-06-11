FOX NATION INKS NEW DEAL WITH MARTIN SCORSESE FOR CONTINUATION OF HIT DOCUDRAMA MARTIN SCORSESE PRESENTS: THE SAINTS

Hosted, Narrated and Executive Produced by Scorsese, Eight New Episodes to Premiere in Season Two

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Nation has signed a new deal with celebrated Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese for season two of the breakout docudrama "Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS", announced FOX News Media Chief Digital Officer and Chief Marketing Officer Jason Klarman. Hosted, narrated and executive produced by Mr. Scorsese, the latest deal encompasses eight all-new episodes, which will premiere in November 2025 and run through Spring of 2026.

Featuring a singular saint per episode, season two will bring viewers the powerful stories of eight saints, including Saint Mary the Virgin, Saint Peter, Saint Carlo Acutis, Saint Patrick, Saint Paul, Saint Longinus, Saint Lucia, and Saint Thomas Becket. Over the course of the exclusive docudrama, Mr. Scorsese explores the lives of these extraordinary figures and their extreme acts of kindness, selflessness, and sacrifice. Created by Matti Leshem and developed by Mr. Scorsese for Lionsgate Alternative Television, the series will premiere in two parts, with the first four episodes set to roll out weekly, beginning in November 2025, and the final set to conclude in May 2026, spanning the Holy season.

In making the announcement, Mr. Klarman said, "It was evident our subscribers wanted more, and we delivered. We're thrilled to welcome back Mr. Scorsese for season two of THE SAINTS, it truly has been a remarkable partnership."

Mr. Scorsese added, "For many years, I dreamed of telling stories of the lives of the saints. It's been an obsession of mine for as long as I can remember. So the chance to do this series meant the world to me, and it's heartening to know that people have responded to it. I'm very excited to be coming back for a second season."

Creator Matti Leshem remarked, "We were thrilled by the response to season one and are deeply grateful to FOX Nation for the opportunity to continue telling these extraordinary stories. THE SAINTS celebrates the very best of humanity-courage, sacrifice, and above all, faith."

The first season of "Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS" shattered viewership records for the streaming service, establishing itself as FOX Nation's highest engaged and most watched series of all time. Episodes of Joan of Arc, John the Baptist, Sebastian, Maximillian Kolbe, Francis of Assisi, Mary Magdalene, and Moses the Black have generated millions of unique views. During each month of release, the docudrama was the top performer on the platform for November 2024 and December 2024, and April 2025.

A once in-a-generation artist and the most influential filmmaker of all time, Scorsese won an Academy Award for Best Director and Best Picture for his film The Departed in 2007. Scorsese also directed The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman, which both received Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Picture. His most recent critically acclaimed film, Killers of The Flower Moon, made its World Premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, received 10 Oscar nominations, and was released exclusively in theaters worldwide in October 2023 before it began streaming globally on Apple TV+ in January 2024. He has directed numerous documentaries including the Peabody Award-winning No Direction Home: Bob Dylan, the Emmy Award-winning George Harrison: Living in the Material World, the Emmy nominated docuseries Pretend It's a City and the critically acclaimed feature docs The Last Waltz and Personality Crisis: One Night Only.

Written by Kent Jones, who frequently collaborates with Scorsese, "Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS" was directed by Matti Leshem and Elizabeth Chomko in season one. Additional executive producers alongside Scorsese and Leshem include Craig Piligian, Julie Yorn, Rick Yorn, and Christopher Donnelly. Along with Lionsgate, the series was produced by Sikelia Productions, Weimaraner Republic Pictures, and LBI Entertainment.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring nearly 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities. Morning Consult named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands in 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STEAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH and SLING.

