Demand For PET Imaging Surges 12.2% In 2024, Straining Capacity At U.S. Facilities, IMV Report Finds
|
Site Type
|
Scans per Physician per Site
|
All Fixed PET Sites
|
336
|
<200 Bed Hospitals
|
119
|
200–399 Bed Hospitals
|
243
|
>400 Bed Hospitals
|
567
|
Hospital-Owned Imaging Centers
|
260
|
Independent Imaging Centers
|
285
General radiologists read PET scans at 69% of surveyed sites, followed by nuclear medicine physicians (51%) and cardiologists/nuclear cardiologists (11%). The top referring specialists include medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, and pulmonologists.
Wait Times Rise with Demand
Forty percent of sites reported wait times of eight days or more for nonemergency outpatient PET scans-a figure that remains steady year-over-year but has more than doubled since 2019. This trend, coupled with growing scan volumes and system usage, points to increasing strain on PET imaging resources.
Future Outlook
"With longer wait times and higher utilization, the data suggests that facilities may need to expand PET imaging capacity to keep up with growing demand," added Korstjens.
IMV's 2025 PET Market Summary Report offers a comprehensive view of the PET imaging landscape in the U.S., including procedure volumes, equipment installed base, service providers, purchase plans, and site operations. Based on survey responses from 509 radiology professionals collected between February 2024 and January 2025, the report includes insights on key vendors such as Bracco, Canon, Cardinal Health, GE HealthCare, Jubilant/Draximage/Triad Isotopes, PharmaLogic, Philips, Siemens, SOFIE/IBA/Eastern Isotopes, and United Imaging.
For More Information on the report, visit here .
Follow IMV Medical Information on LinkedIn for the latest updates on diagnostic imaging trends.
IMV Medical Information Division is part of Science and Medicine Group and a sister company of AuntMinnie.
SOURCE IMV Medical Information DivisionWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment