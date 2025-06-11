Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Omarzai Dethrones Nabi To Become No. 1 All-Rounder

2025-06-11 02:00:28
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan star all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has climbed to the No.1 spot in the latest ICC Men's One-Day International (ODI) all-rounder rankings.

According to ICC's latest update, Omarzai secured the No. 1 spot with 296 points, dethroning veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi who followed closely at No. 2 with 292 points.

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza ranks third, followed by Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz in fourth and New Zealand's Michael Bracewell in fifth.

Scotland's Brandon McMullen holds the sixth position, while New Zealand's Mitchell Santner seventh and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan sits eighth on the list.

Australian star Glenn Maxwell and India's Ravindra Jadeja round off the top 10 in ninth and tenth positions respectively.

