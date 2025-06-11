Omarzai Dethrones Nabi To Become No. 1 All-Rounder
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan star all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has climbed to the No.1 spot in the latest ICC Men's One-Day International (ODI) all-rounder rankings.
According to ICC's latest update, Omarzai secured the No. 1 spot with 296 points, dethroning veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi who followed closely at No. 2 with 292 points.
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza ranks third, followed by Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz in fourth and New Zealand's Michael Bracewell in fifth.
Scotland's Brandon McMullen holds the sixth position, while New Zealand's Mitchell Santner seventh and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan sits eighth on the list.
Australian star Glenn Maxwell and India's Ravindra Jadeja round off the top 10 in ninth and tenth positions respectively.
kk/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment