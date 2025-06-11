XFINITY AND COMCAST BUSINESS SERVICES NOW AVAILABLE TO MORE THAN 20,000 IN RIO RANCHO

MENAFN - News Direct) Rio Rancho, NM | June 11, 2025 09:00 AM Mountain Daylight Time

Comcast recently announced it has completed more than half of its expansion project in Rio Rancho, bringing its fast, secure and reliable fiber network to more than 20,000 homes and businesses. This includes Xfinity Internet with speeds faster than 1 Gig, Xfinity Mobile, and Comcast Business Internet and Mobile .

“We're excited to see the progress being made on Comcast's network expansion into Rio Rancho. This investment in Rio Rancho brings advancements that reflect our community's growth,” said Greggory Hull, Mayor, City of Rio Rancho.“As the project continues, we look forward to seeing even more residents gain access to Comcast's services, ultimately expanding network provider options for Rio Rancho citizens. Progress often comes with disruption, and while we haven't been immune to challenges, we are thrilled to see Comcast crossing the halfway point of this project.”

When construction is complete, Rio Rancho residents will have access to Comcast's Xfinity suite of products and services, including Internet, video, mobile, voice and managed home solutions. Local businesses also will have access to Comcast Business , which powers more small businesses in America and offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next.

“Comcast's investment and continued expansion of broadband infrastructure is bringing fast, reliable internet to our businesses, entrepreneurs, and families. High-speed connectivity isn't just about convenience as it has become the backbone of economic growth, attracting new industries, and strengthening our local economy,” said Jerry Schalow, President, Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce.“With this expansion, we're not only creating opportunities for businesses but also ensuring our students have the tools they need to succeed.”

Comcast's commitment to communities goes beyond network expansion and aims to increase economic mobility through programs that help bridge the digital divide like Internet Essentials , which offers low-cost high-speed Internet to eligible customers, and Lift Zones , which offer free Internet access for students and families to learn. Comcast is also investing in local nonprofit partners including Rio Rancho Public Schools, R4 Creating, ReadWest, Inc., along with economic development partners including the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce and Sandoval Economic Alliance.

“We are incredibly grateful for Comcast's generous support of our digital literacy programming. Their partnership and support enable us to continue expanding our initiatives, providing more adult students with access to educational resources,” said Cyndy Ratliff, Executive Director, ReadWest.“In addition, having a Comcast Lift Zone at our location offers a reliable space for students to connect and learn.”

As construction is completed, Comcast will notify residents and businesses about when they can sign up for service, or they can visit Xfinity/MyTown and enter their addresses for additional details on construction timing and service availability. Construction will continue throughout 2025 and is scheduled to be fully complete by 2026.

“We are proud to continue bringing our next-generation broadband network to Rio Rancho,” said Chris Dunkeson, Area Vice President, Comcast.“This expansion represents a significant investment in the community, providing residents and businesses with access to high-speed Internet that is essential for today's digital world.”

A Network You Can Trust to be Reliable, Fast and Secure

Comcast's state-of-the-art network is built to enable residents and businesses to thrive in today's constantly connected world. These four cities join the 64 million homes and businesses across the country to have access to a network that is trusted by essential community organizations like hospitals, schools, transportation systems and first responders. It delivers multi-gigabit Internet speeds, 99.9 percent reliability and security built in from the ground up to keep customers safe from cyber threats.

Introducing Xfinity for Consumers

Comcast's residential services are marketed under the Xfinity brand, and consumers in these cities will be able to take advantage of Xfinity's full suite of products, including Internet , video , mobile , voice and home security . With multi-gigabit Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, and super-responsive connections with low lag available with its plan, customers have a great experience using their connected devices to stream their favorite sports and entertainment content, video chat with coworkers and friends, learn from home or simply surf the web.

Comcast Business to Power Local Workforce

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of all sizes achieve their business goals. Industry analysts and associations have consistently recognized Comcast Business as a leader and innovator in flexible, scalable options as well as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

