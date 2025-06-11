Colabor Group Inc. Announces The Departure Of Its Chief Financial Officer

"I would like to thank Pierre for his contribution to the execution of the strategic plan of Colabor. I wish him the best of luck in his upcoming projects”, said Mr. Frenette.

Management will initiate a search to fill in the vacated CFO position.

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its operating activities, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information: