Basic Iron And Steel Manufacture And Wholesale In South Africa 2025: AMSA To Close Long Steel Business Amidst Industry Challenges

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture and Wholesale of Basic Iron And Steel in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the manufacture and wholesale of basic iron and steel, including metal casting, includes information on production, manufacturing performance, capacity, demand and profitability.
The report looks at plans by ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA) to shut down its long business and possible solutions, the status and performance of mini mills, and US steel tariffs. The report also includes information on notable players, corporate actions and new capex projects.
There are profiles of 64 companies including steel companies such as AMSA, Scaw Metals, Columbus Stainless, Cape Gate, Macsteel and BSi Steel, and casting companies such as Autocast, Mitak, Wahl Industries, Weir Minerals and Atlantis Foundries.
Introduction
- South Africa's crude steel production declined by 5% year on year in 2024. The local steel industry is at a crossroads, with speciality steel producer AMSA announcing in December 2024 that it would shut its long steel business. The company has blamed a lack of local demand, the government's scrap metal policy which favours competing mini mills, and escalating logistics and electricity tariffs, which have made it unsustainable. Industry challenges include significant overcapacity, dumping and decarbonisation. Metal casting has faced similar challenges, and the number of companies involved in the sector has contracted significantly in recent years.
Trends
- A number of countries have added tariffs recently to protect their steel sectors. Decarbonisation of steel. Foundries are investing in technology solutions like 3D printing and robotics to become more competitive. Imports of steel flats are growing. Steel demand locally and globally remains low. The growth of local mini mills, with a number also expanding production recently.
Opportunities
- 3D printing and robotics in metal casting to improve productivity. Opening a mini mill, given the supportive policies for scrap metal and IDC funding available. Some steel products have a local content threshold of 100% (the product must be made entirely of local steel) designated for procurement by state entities. The African Continental Free Trade Area agreement. The introduction of export support and support for downstream producers to export to the rest of Africa.
Challenges
- AMSA's imminent closure threatens to reduce the country's steel competitiveness. Dumping of steel by other countries has created unfair competition with cheap imports. Environmental regulation affects steel producers and foundries. Imports are rising. Input costs have grown, particularly for logistics and electricity. Large producers like AMSA say the state's scrap metal policies have created unfair benefits for mini mills. Low steel demand, in part due to delayed infrastructure projects, means that there is significant overcapacity. Poor logistics have created additional costs for producers. Shortage of skilled employees. Steel tariffs are lower than in other steel-producing countries. The EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism may reduce exports to Europe.
Outlook
- Steel producers say the outlook for the basic iron and steel production industry is grim as local demand is expected to remain low as the economy barely grows. The industry is facing increased competition from cheap imports and challenges such as high electricity and logistics charges. Some experts have said that AMSA's loan from the IDC will just delay the inevitable closure of the business. AMSA expects no real improvement in the steel market in 2025. With an increase in demand unlikely, the solution to the crisis facing long steel producers is to increase exports or reduce capacity.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Economic Environment
6.2. Environmental Issues
6.3. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.4. Government Support
6.5. Input Costs
6.6. Performance of End User Industries
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competit
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
COMPANY PROFILES - IRON AND STEEL
- A Holman Trading Company (Pty) Ltd Aeroton Steel (Pty) Ltd Africa Pipe Industries (Pty) Ltd Allied Steelrode (Pty) Ltd Andrew Mentis (Pty) Ltd Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd Argent Industrial Ltd Augusta Steel (Pty) Ltd Barnes Reinforcing Industries (Pty) Ltd Barnes Tubing Industries (Pty) Ltd Bsi Steel (Pty) Ltd Cape Gate (Pty) Ltd Capital Africa Steel (Pty) Ltd Clotan Steel (Pty) Ltd Coega Steels (Pty) Ltd Columbus Stainless (Pty) Ltd Consolidated Wire Industries (Pty) Ltd Duferco Steel Processing (Pty) Ltd Fischer South Africa Facilities (Pty) Ltd Garsin Steel Tube And Pipe (Pty) Ltd Hall Longmore Holdings (Pty) Ltd Hudaco Trading (Pty) Ltd Jaguar Metals (Pty) Ltd Kamal Cape Town Iron And Steel Company (Pty) Ltd Macdonald Steel Sa (Pty) Ltd Macsteel Service Centres Sa (Pty) Ltd Meshco (Pty) Ltd N J R Steel Holdings (Pty) Ltd Neven Matthews (Pty) Ltd Pro Roof Steel And Tube (Pty) Ltd Rand York Minerals (Pty) Ltd Richards Bay Titanium (Pty) Ltd Sa Metal Group (Pty) Ltd Scaw South Africa (Pty) Ltd Shaurya Steel (Pty) Ltd Stewarts And Lloyds Holdings (Pty) Ltd Tradecore Steel (Pty) Ltd Unica Iron And Steel (Pty) Ltd United Heavy Industries (Pty) Ltd Veer Steel Mills (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - CASTING
- Akhani 3D (Pty) Ltd Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd Atlantis Foundries (Pty) Ltd Autocast South Africa (Pty) Ltd Bosal Afrika (Pty) Ltd Cast Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd Ceracast (Pty) Ltd Copalcor (Pty) Ltd Elmacast (Pty) Ltd Get Metal Group (Pty) Ltd Hudaco Trading (Pty) Ltd Kimberley Engineering Works (Pty) Ltd M I S Engineering (Pty) Ltd Me Elecmetal Prima Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd Natal Iron And Brass Foundry Cc Non-Ferrous Metal Works (S A) (Pty) Ltd Pressure Die Castings (Pty) Ltd Prevail Engineering (Pty) Ltd Rely Precision Castings (Pty) Ltd Rustenburg Engineering And Foundry (Pty) Ltd South African Roll Company (Pty) Ltd Thomas Foundry (Pty) Ltd Thos Begbie And Company (Pty) Ltd Transnet Soc Ltd Vereeniging Foundries (Pty) Ltd Viking Foundry (Pty) Ltd Wahl Industries Cc Weir Minerals Africa (Pty) Ltd
