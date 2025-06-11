Xactus Integrates Its Automated Flood Compliance Solution With ICE's MSP Loan Servicing System

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xactus , a fintech and market leader in verification solutions for the mortgage industry, is focused on broadening integrations in the ecosystem to support the loan life cycle beyond origination into servicing. As part of that effort, Xactus announced the successful completion of its integration with MSP, ICE's comprehensive loan servicing system. This strategic integration enables mortgage servicers to receive automated flood zone determination updates directly into their servicing system without manual intervention.

"This integration is a market-changing development for both Xactus and mortgage servicers who rely on systems like MSP," said Michael Crockett, Chief Operating Officer at Xactus. "By automating the delivery of flood certification updates directly into a servicing system, Xactus is expanding servicer options with a seamless, efficient solution that streamlines compliance while delivering exceptional value. This integration represents a significant advancement in our strategic growth within the servicing ecosystem."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) updates flood maps 26 times per year, with each update potentially affecting thousands of properties nationwide. These frequent changes create significant compliance challenges for mortgage servicers. Before this integration, servicers had fewer flood provider options that could deliver automated updates directly into the platform, often driving up costs and limiting flexibility.

With this integration now complete, the system automatically identifies when a FEMA map change affects a property in a servicer's portfolio and instantly updates the flood zone status in the servicing system. Xactus360 then prompts the servicer to take appropriate action, such as notifying borrowers about new flood insurance requirements or potential insurance cost savings. This automation eliminates the need for manual processing of email notifications, significantly reducing compliance risks and operational costs.

The key benefits for users include direct, automated delivery of flood zone updates without manual intervention, elimination of dual-system management and associated compliance risk, real-time portfolio monitoring for FEMA map changes, competitive pricing with no sacrifice in servicing efficiency, and seamless implementation into the servicing system.

"This connectivity marks a major milestone and expansion of our servicing capabilities, deepening our ability to serve the broader servicing ecosystem with the automation and efficiency that today's mortgage servicers deserve," stated Shelley Leonard, President at Xactus. "We are thrilled to offer users this compelling new option that combines innovative technology with exceptional value."

