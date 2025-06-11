FOX Advertising Enhances Its Converged Media Platform Through New Collaborations With Experian & Transunion And Its Expanded Relationship With Liveramp

Integration Will Deliver Expansive Coverage Across FOX Properties for Advertisers

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FOX Advertising announced the latest upcoming enhancement to its converged media platform, powered by AdRise, underscoring the importance of audience intelligence – bringing together the powerful combination of offline and digital identity along with verticalized audience attributes spanning categories that include demographics, lifestyle, hobbies and purchase intent.

FOX's proprietary platform unifies inventory and audiences across linear, streaming and digital through a seamless, efficient, highly targeted media buying experience. FOX is expanding this platform to include data integrations with TransUnion and Experian that will give advertisers the ability to seamlessly reach audiences across the FOX footprint.

OneFOX will be powered by augmenting FOX's first-party data with TransUnion, Experian and LiveRamp's capabilities so that advertisers can target custom segments and reach the right audiences.

Through this integration, FOX will create audience segments and layer on key attributes, providing a more holistic look at a desired audience. By harmonizing once disparate data points into one unified audience view, OneFOX will deliver a seamless, signal-based platform for brands to reach their most valuable consumers across FOX Entertainment, FOX Sports, FOX News Media and Tubi.

"FOX's converged media platform was purposefully built to unify our portfolio," said Stephano Kim, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, FOX Advertising. "By layering in FOX's first-party data backed by insights and audience attributes from Experian, TransUnion and LiveRamp, we will deepen the platform's precision and performance, turning data and insights into intelligence that drives audience activation and creates opportunities for businesses and consumers alike."

This integration will result in a platform that is privacy-conscious and outcome driven:



Matching audiences at scale

Unlocking smarter creative decisioning, informed by contextual signals and delivering greater resonance

Enabling audience activation across linear and streaming with unified reach and frequency controls Creating audience segments that are based on key attributes, giving advertisers expansive access to their desired audience

"We're excited to help power OneFOX with Experian's product suite," said Chris Feo, Chief Business Officer, Experian. "By integrating data from our identity graph and audience attributes, FOX can merge offline and digital signals into a single view, uncover high-value segments, and help advertisers reach them across every FOX screen-from primetime and FOX Sports to Tubi-while seeing results faster, all within one seamless workflow."

"TransUnion has been a trusted partner of FOX and Tubi for years, and we're excited to deepen that relationship across the broader FOX ecosystem," said Julie Clark, Senior Vice President of Media and Entertainment, TransUnion. "With our long-standing expertise in identity, we've been at the forefront of enabling meaningful connections between audiences and content. This expanded partnership reinforces TransUnion's critical role in powering data-driven television and delivering the precision and scale that today's media landscape demands."

