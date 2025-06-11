Gov-Sponsored Study: Cost Of Cyber Attacks Climbs 15X Higher

The Information Risk Insight Study 2025

IRIS 2025 Contents

IRIS 2025 Key Findings

Analysis of 15 years of historical data reveals that cybersecurity incidents are more common and costly than ever

VA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Cyentia Institute today unveiled the 2025 edition of its Information Risk Insights Study (IRIS), a definitive research publication essential for business leaders, risk managers, policymakers, and cybersecurity professionals. Sponsored by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), IRIS 2025 delivers comprehensive, actionable data and analysis, enabling organizations to better understand and mitigate cyber risks.

IRIS 2025 examines over 15 years of historical cybersecurity incidents and financial losses (2008-2024), identifying clear, evolving patterns that directly impact how businesses approach risk management. This data-driven study addresses critical questions:

Have cybersecurity incidents become more frequent and costly?

Are certain industries disproportionately impacted?

What emerging tactics and threats pose the greatest risk today?

How can organizations strategically allocate resources for maximum risk reduction?

Key findings from IRIS 2025 provide compelling reasons to explore this extensive report:

Reported cybersecurity incidents have surged dramatically, increasing by 650% since 2008.

The financial stakes have never been higher, with median losses per incident escalating from $190,000 in 2008 to nearly $3 million today.

Incidents resulting in severe financial "tail losses" have seen costs multiply by five, highlighting vulnerabilities that organizations can no longer ignore.

Industry-specific trends offer targeted insights for sectors such as Professional Services, which have seen a substantial 25-fold increase in incident-related losses, and Retail, where proactive measures have significantly reduced financial impacts.

IRIS 2025 underscores the necessity of adapting cybersecurity strategies to evolving threats, particularly the rise in compromised user credentials, exploitation of public-facing applications, and targeted attacks through third-party vendors.

The report offers executives and security teams critical guidance for decision-making, risk assessment, and strategic cybersecurity investment.

By examining detailed, real-world data, readers can make informed, strategic decisions to significantly reduce their organization's cyber risk exposure.

Access the full IRIS 2025 report at to gain a clear understanding of contemporary cyber threats and proven strategies for effective risk mitigation.

About the Cyentia Institute

The Cyentia Institute is a renowned research firm committed to providing high-quality, data-driven insights to help organizations enhance cybersecurity and effectively manage information risks. Through collaborations with leading industry and government entities, Cyentia continually advances cybersecurity knowledge and practice.

