Loyyal Launches Global Partner Network Across USA & UK For Air India's Maharaja Club Loyalty Members Unlocking Everyday Everywhere Rewards

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New Partnerships Across USA and UK Bring Everyday Rewards to Over 10 million Maharaja Club Members, powered with Loyyal's ecosystem of brands and partners.

UAE – June 2025: Loyyal, a leader in blockchain-powered loyalty solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its partnership network for Air India's Maharaja Club frequent flyer programme. This initiative allows Maharaja Club's members to earn loyalty points through everyday purchases across popular brands across the USA and UK beyond India.

With Loyyals' ecosystem of world-leading brands like Alamo, New Balance, Walmart, Victorinox, Victoria's Secret and GAP, Maharaja Club members can now enjoy earning Maharaja points on their purcases with these brands. More partner brands are joining soon, further expanding opportunities to earn and enjoy exclusive rewards. This landmark initiative showcases Air India's commitment to enhancing the loyalty experience for its members by allowing them to earn points through purchases in markets across the USA and UK.

The new partnerships are designed to maximize the earning potential of Maharaja Club members by extending opportunities beyond air travel. Members can earn points across various categories including fashion, health and beauty, dining, entertainment, and retail. This broadened scope adds significant value to the Maharaja Club, aligning with the lifestyles and preferences of its members.

“We are thrilled to work with Air India to enhance the Maharaja Club experience through our expanded network of partners across the globe to enrich each member's journey,” said Loyyal CEO Ashish Kumar Singh.“This initiative significantly boosts the earning potential for Maharaja Club's members, allowing them to earn points through everyday purchases across the USA and UK. The Maharaja Club is designed to go the extra mile, ensuring members feel recognized, acknowledged, and privileged at every step. Together, we reaffirm our commitment to making every journey with Air India exceptional, enriching the daily lives of members with meaningful opportunities that ultimately enhance their travel experiences.”

Using Loyyal's Access Point platform, which leverages blockchain technology, the onboarding of new partners is seamless and efficient, allowing members to effortlessly engage with a variety of merchants. This innovation ensures that Maharaja Club members have access to a wealth of attractive rewards that complement their spending habits.

“We're happy to partner with Loyyal as we continue to make Maharaja Club even more rewarding for our rapidly expanding member base across the globe,” said Shailesh Kumar Singh, Head of Loyalty, Air India.“This partnership makes it easier for our members to earn Maharaja Points on everyday essentials and shopping, without

needing to fly frequently. By combining points earned from such purchases with those from flying, members can quickly unlock free flights or cabin upgrades and enjoy a transforming Air India experience.”

About Loyyal:

Loyyal is renowned for its innovative Blockchain-powered SaaS e-platform, designed to empower the loyalty industry with rapid growth and scalability at the lowest possible cost.

About Air India Group:

The Air India group – comprising of full-service global airline Air India and low-cost regional carrier Air India Express – is spearheading a new era of Indian aviation. The Air India story began in 1932 when JRD Tata piloted the airline's inaugural flight and opened the skies for aviation in India. Today, Air India group employs more than 30,000 people, operates over 300 aircraft and carries customers to 55 domestic and 48 international destinations across five continents.

Returning to the Tata Sons in 2022 following 70 years under Government ownership, Air India group is in the midst of a five-year transformation program, Vihaan. As part of the transformation, Air India placed the then largest-ever order for 570 new aircraft in 2023. In 2024, sister airlines Air Asia India and Vistara were successfully merged into Air India Express and Air India respectively, and the Airline opened South Asia's largest aviation training academy. A new flying school is scheduled to open in 2025, and construction of a greenfield maintenance base, to be operational in 2026, is underway. In addition to receiving new aircraft, all existing aircraft are progressively undergoing a full interior refit.

With transformation underway across all facets of the business and India's rich legacy of hospitality, Air India is committed to being a world class global airline with an Indian heart.