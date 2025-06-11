Allthenticate Creates World's First User-Centric Identity Backup Mechanism

Lost your phone? Simply reach out to trusted contacts to securely and instantly recover your credentials.

HOUSTON, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Losing access to all of your online accounts is a nightmare scenario. Allthenticate , a Houston-based cybersecurity company, is debuting Rescue Missions , a recovery mechanism that lets users backup their credentials on the phones of their friends and family, ensuring that their identities are safe, their login credentials are never lost, and their security is in the hands of the people that they personally trust.

Backed by Rescue Missions, Allthenticate turns smartphones into powerful, all-in-one authentication devices that allow users to login to everything securely and without the need to remember anything (except for the phone). Gone are the days of forgotten passwords and credential-theft-related breaches. The only attacks left for criminals are to either physically steal the phone and the user's biometrics or to successfully fool a majority of their closest friends that they are the victim. Thanks to hardware-backed security mechanisms, even malware is rendered ineffective – effectively eliminating the #1 attack vector, credential-theft.

In 2024 alone, over 1.1 million identity theft cases were reported in the U.S., and 5.5 billion user accounts were exposed globally due to credential leaks. Nearly 86% of breaches involved attackers using stolen credentials - not breaking in, but simply logging in.

"Your critical security keys should be in your possession at all times, in your phone; not in someone else's vulnerable cloud," said Dr. Chad Spensky, CEO of Allthenticate. "Rescue Missions lets users leverage the human trust network they already have to create the most secure, natural, and resilient backup scheme the world has ever seen."

"Most companies are thinking too small and are only concerned about individual attack vectors (e.g., phishing, multi-factor authentication, or IT helpdesk attacks)," Dr. Spensky added. "After decades of research, we were able to design a system that eliminates the credential-theft at its core, not just a single attack vector."

