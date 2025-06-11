9.8% CAGR, Anime Market Size Value Worth $60.27 Billion Growth By 2030 - Exclusive Study By The Research Insights

CHICAGO, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Anime Market size is projected to be valued at USD 37.69 billion in 2025 and reach USD 60.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The rapid growth of social media platforms has played a key role in this trend by allowing fans to establish connections and develop communities that go beyond geographical limits. Greater global connectivity leads to anime culture expansion while simultaneously boosting merchandise sales. The popularity of anime series now directly correlates with consumer interest in purchasing related merchandise like figurines and clothing. The expansion of the market is underway with projections indicating this growth trend will persist in driving further market expansion in the future.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Anime Market growth of 9.8% comprises a vast array of Type, Genre and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Anime Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Anime Market Value is experiencing significant growth. The worldwide anime market demonstrates strong growth by responding to a combination of special factors that illustrate changes in cultural consumption trends and technological progress. The expanding global demand for diverse and immersive storytelling has helped anime achieve widespread popularity outside Japan, especially in North America, Europe, and Latin America. Streaming services such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Disney+ have become key players in expanding viewership by providing localized versions of content through subtitles and dubbing. Anime franchises now merge with gaming and fashion sectors to deliver interactive experiences alongside designer collaborations and merchandise which merges media into everyday lifestyle. AI technology combined with digital animation is optimizing production processes and improving visual detail which enables studios to boost their production volume without sacrificing quality. The active participation of Gen Z and millennial fans through social media activities and cosplay practices is transforming anime from a niche hobby into a mainstream global industry. The combined forces within the industry establish anime as a segment that resonates culturally and adapts technologically while demonstrating economic dynamism.

Globalization and Expanding International Fanbase:

The anime market expands primarily due to its audience base growing exponentially worldwide. Anime evolved from a niche genre outside Japan into a dominant cultural force throughout North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America. Streaming services including Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ have been fundamental to anime's global reach by giving users large content collections and simultaneous episode releases with multi-language dubbing and subtitles. Global accessibility to anime content has increased interest in established franchises such as Dragon Ball and Naruto while helping new series achieve worldwide popularity. TikTok along with Reddit and YouTube platforms have facilitated fan community growth by promoting content exchange and viral trend creation which led to increased viewer engagement and expanded audiences. The worldwide expansion of anime has led to increased demand for streaming subscriptions and merchandise which boosts market revenues together with theatrical releases and anime-themed activities.

Diversification of Revenue Streams: Merchandising, Licensing, and Live Events

Traditional TV and cinema content now represent only part of the anime market which operates as a complex commercial ecosystem. Industry earnings heavily rely on character licensing deals combined with merchandise product sales like figures and apparel as well as video games and live events including anime expos and music concerts with anime voice actors. The global anime industry now replicates Japan's effective merchandise system through specialized shops and online platforms such as AmiAmi and Animate Global which serve international anime fans. Anime has gained mainstream fashion attention through recent collaborations with high-end and urban fashion brands like Uniqlo and Gucci which has increased its exposure in the market. Anime tourism which involves fans visiting Japan to explore locations from beloved series played a significant role in Japan's tourism sector prior to the pandemic and shows signs of revival after COVID-19. The variety of income streams within this ecosystem supports continuous market expansion despite changes in how people watch content.

Technological Advancements and Creative Innovation:

The development of digital animation technology and production methods are transforming the quality and artistic style of anime while expanding its narrative possibilities. The application of CGI technology alongside 3D modeling and AI-supported animation tools has boosted both studio productivity and creative expression while allowing the creation of visually impressive and intricate stories more efficiently. Indie creators and small studios now find it easier to break into the market due to these technological advancements which contribute to greater content variety. The development of virtual reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) experiences through anime-themed games and virtual concerts is drawing technology enthusiasts while expanding anime's audience beyond classic viewing platforms. Through their innovative animation quality and unique storytelling techniques, MAPPA, Ufotable, and Kyoto Animation have contributed to anime's increased cultural recognition and popularity. As production standards and content excellence increase consumer readiness to spend more on premium entertainment experiences which propels industry profits.

Geographical Insights:

The anime market in North America is expected to expand considerably in the next five years while maintaining a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.3% between 2025 and 2030. The rapid development of animation technology and techniques explains the growing demand because they are changing how anime is produced and watched in the region. Advanced software tools have allowed producers to enhance visual quality and create captivating content which entices both devoted anime fans and attracts new viewers.

The Asia-Pacific region established itself as a major player in the global anime industry by generating 27.09% of worldwide revenue in 2024. Several important factors have led to this surge which includes the increasing demand for digital content together with the broad adoption of streaming services. Countries within the region lead this trend with their intensely devoted fanbase that shows equal enthusiasm for local and international anime productions. The spread of mobile gaming and interactive anime content has boosted viewer participation while creating fresh market expansion possibilities. The Asia-Pacific region maintains its growth momentum in the anime industry which will benefit creators as well as distributors and anime fans worldwide.

Global Anime Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:



Based on Type, the anime market is divided into, T.V., Movie, Video, Internet Distribution, Merchandising, Music, Pachinko, and Live Entertainment. The merchandising segment established itself as the market leader by generating 31.6% of total company revenue during 2024. The popularity of anime is expanding rapidly throughout multiple regions which results in this substantial market share with the US standing out as a key market.

Based on Genre, the anime market is divided into, Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Romance & Drama, Sports, and Others. In 2024 action & adventure became the leading genre with a dominant 34.3% revenue market share. This growth stems from its wide-ranging audience appeal which attracts multiple age demographics and interest groups who enjoy exciting viewing experiences. The Anime Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Anime Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:



Pierrot Co., Ltd.

Production I.G, Inc.

Studio Ghibli, Inc.

Bioworld Merchandising, Inc.

Sunrise, Inc. (Bandai Namco Filmworks)

Toei Animation Co., Ltd.

Bones Inc.

Kyoto Animation Co., Ltd.

MADHOUSE, Inc.

Crunchyroll (Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.)

Progressive Animation Works Co., Ltd. (PA Works)

Good Smile Company, Inc.

Discotek Media

Sentai Holdings, LLC (AMC Networks)

VIZ Media, LLC

Ufotable Co., Ltd.

Eleven Arts Atomic Flare

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Anime Market Recent Developments and Innovations:



In January 2025: During Sony Group Corporation's CES press conference Crunchyroll declared the upcoming release of a new digital manga app called Crunchyroll Manga later this year. Crunchyroll subscribers will receive this app as a premium add-on while availability expands to standalone iOS and Android applications with future web browser support planned.

In August 2024: During its Otakon panel at the annual three-day anime convention and live stream event Discotek Media announced 25 new anime and tokusatsu releases to expand U.S. consumer options. The lineup features popular franchises such as Lupin III and Digimon as well as niche options like Kiss×sis and various tokusatsu films. In July 2024: Bioworld Merchandising Inc. made an announcement about how it has acquired the Texas-based Packed Party company which specializes in lifestyle and party accessories. The partnership will boost innovation and growth for both companies through Bioworld's worldwide network which will help Packed Party improve its distribution channels and expand its product range.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

The forecasted market size of the Anime Market is USD 60,272.2 million in 2030.The key players in the Anime Market include, Pierrot Co., Ltd.; Production I.G, Inc.; Studio Ghibli, Inc.; Sunrise, Inc. (Bandai Namco Filmworks); Toei Animation Co., Ltd.; Bones Inc.; Kyoto Animation Co., Ltd.; MADHOUSE, Inc.; Crunchyroll (Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.); Progressive Animation Works Co., Ltd. (PA Works); Good Smile Company, Inc.; Discotek Media; Sentai Holdings, LLC (AMC Networks); VIZ Media, LLC; Ufotable Co., Ltd.; and Atomic Flare.Several key factors are driving this expansion, including the Rising global popularity and cross-media integration fuel sustained market growth.The Asia-Pacific region established itself as a major player in the global anime industry by generating 27.09% of worldwide revenue in 2024.The merchandising segment established itself as the market leader by generating 31.6% of total company revenue during 2024.

Conclusion:

Advancements in digital distribution and increased global accessibility along with expanding fanbases among various demographics contribute to the substantial growth of the global anime market. Streaming services, gaming applications, and merchandise sales have triggered a transformation in the anime industry by creating new revenue streams for both creators and studios. Through expanding international partnerships and diminishing cultural barriers anime becomes a globally recognized mainstream entertainment medium. The incorporation of new technologies like AI-powered animation alongside virtual production and AR/VR experiences elevates storytelling excellence while increasing audience engagement. The growth of intellectual property through franchising models and live events combined with mobile gaming initiatives bolsters market sustainability. The anime industry maintains its position as a powerful player in the global creative economy through ongoing innovation and strategic partnerships alongside fan-centred experiences.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders-production studios, broadcasters, streaming platforms, licensors, merchandise manufacturers, and distributors-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 60,272.2 million by 2030, the Global Anime Market represents a significant opportunity for independent animators, fan artists, content influencers, cosplayers, and cross-media storytellers, can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

