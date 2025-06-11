Inhabit® Announces Residential Product Release Slate At NAA Apartmentalize

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Inhabit is committed to leading the way in property management solutions that empower both leasing professionals and residents in these communities," said John Kristel, President and Interim CEO of Inhabit. "Our products are built to be reliable, easy to use and innovative. These additions show we are continuing to innovate quickly and deliberately to meet customer needs."

Inhabit increases innovation with 15 releases: Voice AI, Data Tools, NSPIRE Tools and Affordable Housing Simplification.

Inhabit is launching 15 significant feature rollouts at the 2025 NAA Apartmentalize event, including:

ResMan

Navigation and User Interface Enhancements that modernize the look and feel of ResMan and create an elevated experience for users while maintaining consistent 3-click navigation and workflows that optimize efficiency and ease of use.

Intelligent, Efficient Renewals Workflow that supports customers in maximizing renewals through the use of resident statistics, historical offer data, customized offer letters and a highly efficient offer distribution and resident response/acceptance process.

Streamlined Eviction Management through an integration with Nationwide Compliant which takes on the tedious and legally complex aspects of managing evictions on your behalf.

New Affordable Housing Certification Workflow Wizard allows users to create Certifications using this step-by-step guide that prompts for information and checks for discrepancies as the information is entered.

InCheck®

Extended Support for NSPIRE Inspections enhances the industry's best NSPIRE pre-inspection tool by allowing property teams to access item-specific HUD Standards from within the inspection workflow so they can make faster, more informed repair decisions.

Alerting and Notification Enhancements allow properties to set thresholds and triggers for notifying individuals or roles about item-specific inspection findings to ensure timely action can be taken.

Expanded Work Order Flexibility and Searchability introduces more granular triggers based on work order categories and/or update criteria, providing even more opportunity to automate follow up to maintenance activities. New mobile app filtering and viewing options make it easier to find and view specific work orders while in the field.

Anyone Home

Leasing Assistant Voice AI is the perfect companion to onsite teams - answering phone-based inquiries 24/7/365, gathering guest card information, booking tours, and seamlessly transitioning conversations to live agents when appropriate. The solution continues Anyone Home's focus on Hybrid Intelligence – applying AI in a way that enhances the leasing experience for renters while driving efficiencies and increasing conversion for properties.

Aptexx®

New Payment Methods including Pay by Bank, Apple Pay, and Flexible Rent Payment Solutions build on Aptexx's market leading position and tradition of innovation by giving renters more flexibility in how they pay rent and helping properties reduce costs and increase cashflow.

Razz®

Cross-Property Analytics Reporting allows marketers to combine data from each property's Google Analytics Dashboard into one report, providing a quick, easy and cost-effective way to optimize performance and spend across their portfolio.

The Fee Management Dashboard simplifies compliance with consumer fee transparency requirements. This centralized dashboard allows property marketers to manage required and optional fees for each property and display them within the Interactive Floor Plan Browser.

Western Reporting®

Digital Income Verification streamlines the income verification process by allowing renters to connect directly to their employer or payroll system rather than needing to retrieve and submit payroll statements, resulting in a faster, more efficient process for renters and a more confident outcome for properties.

Enhanced ID Verification works in conjunction with the applicant screening process to validate an applicant's phone number and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in real time using bank grade data sources including telecommunication, banking, credit card and utility data. It requires no extra steps for applicants and delivers results to properties in real time as part of the applicant screening report.

ScreeningOne®

Criminal Monitoring and ReCheck Queue allow you to stay ahead of potential risks and ensure ongoing trust and safety within your communities by automatically monitoring current employees for criminal activity and/or rescreening then on the criteria and timeline that's right for your business.

ePremium ®

eDeposit Security Deposit Alternative offers renters a low-cost alternative to a traditional security deposit and allows properties to expand their pool of potential renters while maintaining access to the same or greater level of funds should resident-caused damage be detected at move out.

To learn more and see products in person stop by the Inhabit booth #2143 and #2438 at NAA Apartmentalize June 12 & 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

