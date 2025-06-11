Industry Leader Jon Gershman Joins Presso As Chief Commercial Officer To Drive Strategic Growth And Partnerships

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over 20 years of experience building and scaling innovative businesses, Jon is widely respected across both the laundry industry and the broader entrepreneurial community for his ability to create deep, lasting partnerships and unlock meaningful growth. He first entered the clothing care space through his time at Laundrylux, one of the largest and most influential players in the industry, where he made a major impact on how laundry solutions are marketed and delivered.

"Presso is more than a robotics company - it's a movement," said Jon Gershman. "The moment I met Nishant and Thibault, I felt a deep connection to their vision and to the authenticity, grit, and humility with which they've built this company. Presso is solving real, entrenched problems in an industry that's been largely untouched by innovation - and doing it with elegance, speed, and soul. I'm honored to be joining them full-time as a true partner on this mission."

Jon is known for his ability to bring visionary ideas to life - and to market. Over the years, he's built one of the most trusted networks in the business, with relationships spanning real estate, family offices, institutional investors, and leaders across tech, wellness, hospitality, and consumer industries. His influence is felt not only through his entrepreneurial ventures - including co-founding EATS (acquired by Cantor Ventures) and serving as a Partner at DELIVERY - but also in his reputation as a connector and operator who brings integrity and energy to everything he touches.

"Jon's commercial instincts, industry insight, and enormous heart make him exactly the kind of leader we need as we enter this next chapter," said Nishant Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Presso. "He's the rare kind of executive who can drive big deals, inspire a team, and stay grounded in service of the mission. We're lucky to have him."

Presso's groundbreaking robotic garment care units clean, press, and sanitize clothing in under five minutes - using 80% less water, 88% less emissions, zero harsh chemicals, and no human handling. The company is rapidly expanding its footprint across laundromats, multifamily housing, hospitality, corporate offices, and entertainment production, with strategic pilots already underway - including a national program with WASH, the largest laundry room operator in North America.

With Jon leading its commercial strategy, Presso is poised to bring its category-defining technology to the mainstream - reshaping how the world thinks about garment care.

About Presso

Presso® is redefining the $400B+ garment care industry through autonomous, AI-powered robotic technology that delivers fast, sustainable, and high-quality clothing care directly where people live, work, and travel. Founded in Atlanta and backed by leading Silicon Valley investors, Presso is building the future of garment care.

For media or partnership inquiries, please contact:

Nishant Jain

Founder & CEO, Presso

[email protected]

SOURCE Presso