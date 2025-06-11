The Gosder Cherilus Foundation Hosts Fun-Filled Weekend Of Football, Fundraising & Community Impact In Greater Boston

Join GCF in raising funds for its annual youth sports camps and other outreach programs to help those in need.

Fairway Fundraiser at Topgolf Boston on July 18th Free Football Camp at Archbishop Williams H.S. on July 19th

- Gosder CherilusBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready for a weekend of high-energy action and heartwarming community spirit as the Gosder Cherilus Foundation (GCF) rolls out two powerhouse events designed to give back, inspire, and connect-all in the name of youth empowerment."I started the Gosder Cherilus Foundation over 15 years agoFriday Night Lights: GCF Top Golf Football Fairway FundraiserDate: Friday, July 18, 2025Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PMLocation: Topgolf Boston – Canton, MAKick off the weekend with a fun and competitive Top Contender Tournament at Topgolf, where friends, colleagues, and community champions will tee off for a cause. The event supports GCF's mission to fund youth football clinics and mentorship programs across New England. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or a first-time player, come swing for a great cause while enjoying great company, food, and entertainment. Sponsorship opportunities are below.- $1,800 Sponsorship includes:- Exclusive golf bay for 6 golfers + 2 spectators- Brand logo placement on welcome screens and venue displays- Dinner and beverages for all guests- Registration & Donations: , scroll down to“donate now” and pay via check or PayPal.- Contact: Mo Carlone at ... for sponsorship inquiriesSaturday All-Star Experience: Free Youth Football Clinic with Gosder CherilusDate: Saturday, July 19, 2025Time: Drop-off at 8:45 AM | Pick-up at 3:00 PMLocation: Archbishop Williams High School – Braintree, MALed by former NFL standout and Boston College Hall of Famer Gosder Cherilus, this FREE youth football clinic is open to boys and girls who want to learn from the best. Young athletes will get a full day of skill-building, teamwork, and motivation-all while having a blast on the field. The sessions will be led by local youth football coach, Mick Brunache, Founder of NXT Era Panthers, a youth football program that offers workshops focused on mental health, life skills and violence prevention..Lunch provided.Limited spots available-pre-registration encouraged.Presented by: Zeb Boutique and NXT Era Panthers“As the daughter of Haitian immigrants, supporting a fundraiser that uplifts Haitian youth is deeply personal, said Drubys Ledbetter, owner of Zèb Boutique.” From my Boston College roots with Gosder, to my work as a clinician and mother of young athletes, this event brought together culture, community, and care for the next generation, three things that I value with all my heart.”“This clinic is bigger than football-it's about building confidence, discipline, and unity,” said Coach Brunache.“We're giving our youth not just the tools to win on the field, but to lead in life. Every drill, every rep, every lesson is an investment in their future.”Follow along and support the cause: #GCFWeekend #TopGolfFundraiser #GCFYouthClinic #GiveBackWithGosderAbout the Gosder Cherilus Foundation (GCF)Founded by NFL veteran Gosder Cherilus, GCF is committed to uplifting underserved youth through education, athletics, and community-based outreach programs. These weekend events serve as the cornerstone of GCF's mission to create opportunities, build confidence, and shape future leaders. Find a need. Fill a void. Learn more at .

