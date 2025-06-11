SATS Investors Have Opportunity To Join Echostar Corporation Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of EchoStar Corporation ("EchoStar" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SATS ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. EchoStar is the subject of a Wall Street Journal article published on May 12, 2025, reporting that the FCC notified EchoStar that the agency would be investigating the Company's compliance with federal requirements to build a nationwide 5G network. The Company's shared dropped 16.6% on this news. The Company then disclosed on May 30, 2025, that it "elected not to make an approximately $326 million cash interest payment" to "allow time for the FCC to provide the relief requested in [the Company's] Response" to the agency's compliance investigation. Based on this news, shares of EchoStar fell by 13.1% in intraday trading on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate .

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at [email protected] .

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:



The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

[email protected]



SOURCE The Schall Law Firm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED