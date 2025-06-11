ACHC And BOC Partner To Support DMEPOS Suppliers Amid Market Changes
Under the partnership, ACHC will provide accreditation services for BOC's DMEPOS customers, many of whom face upcoming renewal deadlines. ACHC has a long-standing history of helping organizations maintain compliance and continuity as they transition between accrediting bodies. A dedicated team, led by ACHC's Aimee Pope, Customer Experience Manager, is assisting BOC-accredited organizations with account setup and onboarding to facilitate the application and survey process.
“In this unprecedented situation, BOC is putting the needs of our customers first by partnering with ACHC to help avoid gaps in accreditation,” said Judi Knott, President and CEO of BOC.“Our top priority is ensuring DMEPOS providers receive the support they need to continue serving patients without disruption.”
ACHC is actively working with providers to expedite application processing and survey preparation. While a lapse in accreditation may be unavoidable for some providers, ACHC is focused on minimizing any disruptions throughout the transition.
“We take pride in our ability to step in and support BOC's customers during this critical time,” said José Domingos, President and CEO of ACHC.“Our goal is to help these suppliers maintain their commitment to quality and patient care as they navigate the accreditation process.”
ACHC will offer educational tools, standards crosswalks, and one-on-one guidance to help organizations adapt quickly. The partnership embodies a shared mission to uphold compliance, protect Provider Transaction Access Number (PTAN) status and support the delivery of durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics and supplies across the healthcare landscape.
For more information, BOC-accredited providers should contact Aimee Pope at ... or (919) 651-9767. To learn more about accreditation options from ACHC, visit .
About ACHC
Accreditation leader ACHC is a nonprofit with over 35 years of experience promoting safe, quality patient care. ACHC develops solutions trusted by healthcare providers nationwide and is committed to offering exceptional, personalized service, and a customized, collaborative accreditation experience tailored to individual needs. ACHC focuses on giving providers a positive, educational experience that continually enhances quality of care and business efficiencies.
Learn more about accreditation options from ACHC. For information on programs and accreditation pricing, please email ... , call (855) 937-2242 or visit .
Media Contacts:
Hannah Miller
(312) 565-3900; ...
Angela FitzSimmons
(855) 937-2242, ext. 280; ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment