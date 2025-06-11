OPIC Technologies Expands Spatial Livestreaming For Creators And Artists With Immersive 3D Tools

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

From live painting to sculpture and performance art, spatial video brings audiences into the creative process like never before

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the Orlando-based leader in spatial livestreaming , is empowering a new generation of creators and artists to share their work in 3D. From live painting and dance to ceramics and DIY tutorials, OPIC's immersive livestreaming technology gives followers the sensation of being in the studio, backstage, or right beside the artist as the work unfolds in real time.

“For artists, creation is a process-it's movement, it's space, it's emotion,” said Dr. Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies.“Spatial livestreaming lets audiences witness that process in a way that flat video can't. It brings them into the moment, into the room, and into the work.”

Visual artists can now host live drawing or painting sessions that allow viewers to perceive perspective, brushstroke technique, and workspace layout in full depth. Sculptors and ceramicists can share the evolution of a form as it takes shape, with spatial video capturing angles and curves as they emerge.

“Followers can feel like they're standing over your shoulder or seated in your studio,” Douglas explained.“That kind of presence strengthens the bond between creator and audience. It invites people not just to watch, but to participate.”

For performance artists and dancers, spatial livestreaming opens up entirely new ways to connect. Fans can experience what it's like to be onstage or behind the curtain-seeing choreography from inside the formation or taking in the energy of a live performance from up close.

Creators focused on crafts or DIY projects can also benefit from spatial video's unique perspective.“Whether it's woodworking, embroidery, or makeup artistry, spatial depth helps viewers follow every hand movement and detail,” said Douglas.“It turns tutorials into interactive, immersive learning experiences.”

OPIC makes it simple for creators to stream in 3D, giving their audience a front-row seat to creativity in action.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is a pioneering tech company based in Orlando, Florida, focused on 3D video and spatial livestreaming innovation. Designed for creators, educators, and performers, OPIC's tools enable immersive content creation that brings audiences closer to the experience. From livestreamed art sessions to interactive performances, OPIC is reshaping how stories are told and shared.

