Registration Opens For Culture Ministry's Youth Trip To South Africa
Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Culture announced on Wednesday the opening of registration for a cultural trip to South Africa for boys aged 9 to 14 years, organized by the Nomas Center.
The trip is scheduled to take place from August 1 to 9, 2025.
According to the Ministry, the registration fee is set at QR6,000, which includes airfare, accommodation, transportation, and workshop fees.
The Nomas Center, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, is an educational institution that aims to foster youth development by engaging children in activities related to Qatari heritage and traditional customs, both inland and maritime.
Those interested may access the registration link by clicking here.
