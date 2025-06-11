Inventhelp Inventor Develops Innovative Third Brake Light & Advertising Accessory (OCM-1498)
PITTSBURGH, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new third brake light accessory for use with any type of vehicle with a brake light including cars, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles to enhance signaling when turning or stopping," said an inventor, from Kemah, Texas, "so I invented the LUMA 6. My distinctive design would immediately catch the attention of following drivers, so they react faster to avoid rear-end collisions. It also would offer an eye-catching opportunity for advertisement purposes."
The patented invention provides an innovative third brake light accessory for all types of vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, etc. In doing so, it offers enhanced rear brake lighting capabilities as the light would go from white to red (or blue to red if used by police) to illuminate a featured advertisement or logo. As a result, it would offer a bold display at eye-level when stopping, changing lanes, turning, etc. Thus, it increases safety, and it offers a unique advertising display. The invention features a distinct design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, motorcycle riders, bicyclists, etc. Additionally, the labels or logos can be easily interchanged depending on the user's style, personal preference, or advertising needs.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-OCM-1498, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment