Inventhelp Inventor Develops Innovative Third Brake Light & Advertising Accessory (OCM-1498)

PITTSBURGH, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new third brake light accessory for use with any type of vehicle with a brake light including cars, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles to enhance signaling when turning or stopping," said an inventor, from Kemah, Texas, "so I invented the LUMA 6. My distinctive design would immediately catch the attention of following drivers, so they react faster to avoid rear-end collisions. It also would offer an eye-catching opportunity for advertisement purposes."

The patented invention provides an innovative third brake light accessory for all types of vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, etc. In doing so, it offers enhanced rear brake lighting capabilities as the light would go from white to red (or blue to red if used by police) to illuminate a featured advertisement or logo. As a result, it would offer a bold display at eye-level when stopping, changing lanes, turning, etc. Thus, it increases safety, and it offers a unique advertising display. The invention features a distinct design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, motorcycle riders, bicyclists, etc. Additionally, the labels or logos can be easily interchanged depending on the user's style, personal preference, or advertising needs.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-OCM-1498, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED