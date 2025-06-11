ATIS Strengthens Executive Team With Strategic Appointments To Accelerate Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIS, one of North America's leading providers of vertical transportation consulting, inspections, and managed services, is proud to announce two key executive appointments that reflect the company's continued commitment to innovation and growth. David Berndt has been named Chief Information Officer (CIO), and Matt Davis will serve as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Both leaders will begin their new roles in the coming weeks.

These additions mark a significant step forward in ATIS's strategic roadmap, reinforcing its focus on operational excellence, customer experience, and digital transformation.

As CIO, David Berndt brings a deep well of experience in technology leadership and will head the company's technology strategy. His background includes co-founding DataServ, a Managed services firm leveraging technology-enabled services and growing it into a successful SaaS business. Over the past decade, he has consulted for private equity-backed organizations and served as a Senior Partner at Experience on Demand, a national consulting firm. In these roles, David has helped organizations align technology with business objectives through strategic planning and solution assessment-ensuring technology delivers measurable value and supports long-term growth.

Joining as CCO, Matt Davis brings more than 20 years of leadership in the business services and elevator industries. Most recently, Matt led sales and go-to-market efforts at Johnson Controls, where he was instrumental in launching new, innovative products and earned global recognition for top performance. His career includes leadership roles at Elevated Technologies Inc., Schindler Elevator Corporation, and Otis Elevator Company, where he consistently delivered double-digit growth and built high-performing teams. Matt's expertise in strategic planning, customer engagement, and sales will be instrumental in driving ATIS's commercial success.

“These appointments position ATIS to capitalize on significant opportunities as we continue to scale,” said Jim Fox, CEO of ATIS.“David and Matt bring deep expertise and a track record of results that will help us strengthen our foundation and accelerate our growth. Their leadership will be instrumental in delivering even greater value to our customers and partners.”

About ATIS

ATIS (atis.com) is one of North America's largest providers of vertical transportation consulting, inspections, and managed services. With a team of more than 200 inspectors and consultants, ATIS provides unparalleled service across the US and Canada to more than 15,000 customers, promoting the safety and performance of nearly 100,000 elevators and escalators. Renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation, ATIS provides expert consulting services for a wide range of projects across all sectors, including new construction, modernization, and asset management, with fully managed elevator solutions that include maintenance management and certificate management.

