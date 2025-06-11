Elevator Seismic Sensor Market Anticipated To Reach US$354.025 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.17%

The elevator seismic sensor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% from US$275.110 million in 2025 to US$354.025 million by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the elevator seismic sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$354.025 million by 2030.The elevator industry has been facing numerous challenges in recent times, from the economic downturn to the ongoing pandemic. However, one sector that has continued to show resilience and growth is the Elevator Seismic Sensor Market. This market has been steadily expanding, driven by the increasing demand for safety and security measures in buildings and the growing need for efficient and reliable elevator systems.This growth can be attributed to the rising number of high-rise buildings, especially in developing countries, and the strict government regulations regarding elevator safety. Additionally, the advancements in technology and the integration of IoT in elevator systems have also contributed to the market's growth.One of the key factors driving the growth of the Elevator Seismic Sensor Market is the increasing awareness about the importance of safety measures in buildings. With the rise in natural disasters and the need for disaster preparedness, the demand for seismic sensors in elevators has increased significantly. These sensors can detect even the slightest movements and vibrations, providing early warning and preventing potential accidents. This has led to a surge in the installation of seismic sensors in both new and existing elevators.The Elevator Seismic Sensor Market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the market. These companies are constantly investing in research and development to improve their products and cater to the evolving needs of the market. With the increasing demand for safety and security measures in buildings, the Elevator Seismic Sensor Market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.In conclusion, despite the challenges faced by the elevator industry, the Elevator Seismic Sensor Market has shown remarkable growth and is expected to continue its upward trend. With the increasing demand for safety and the advancements in technology, this market presents numerous opportunities for both existing and new players. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the elevator seismic sensor market that have been covered are Meisei Electric, Toshiba Elevator, Sanjin Elevator Parts Co., Ltd., Qinhuangdao Development Zone Prospect Photoelectric Tech Co., Ltd., Kleemann, Husheng Lift Parts Co., Ltd., Hitachi, among others.The market analytics report segments the elevator seismic sensor market as follows:By Product Type.MEMS-based Sensors.Piezoelectric Sensors.Accelerometer-based SensorsBy Application.Residential Buildings.Commercial Buildings.Industrial Buildings.Public InfrastructureBy Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoGermanyoUKoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoUAEoIsraeloOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoSouth KoreaoIndiaoIndonesiaoTaiwanoThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Meisei Electric.Toshiba Elevator.Sanjin Elevator Parts Co., Ltd..Qinhuangdao Development Zone Prospect Photoelectric Tech Co., Ltd..Kleemann.Husheng Lift Parts Co., Ltd..Hitachi.Toyo Automation Co., Ltd,.Safe Elevator (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. 