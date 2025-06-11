Travel Guard® Promotes Safe Travel For LGBTQ+ Community With Robust Educational Initiative

Relaunch of online portal puts spotlight on advice, tools and resources for LGBTQ+ travelers

HOUSTON, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pride Month, Travel Guard , a worldwide leader in travel insurance and assistance services, launched an expanded online educational initiative to provide guidance to members of the LGBTQ+ community and raise awareness of potential risks they may face while traveling internationally.

Many individuals who identify as LGBTQ+ may face unique security and safety challenges when traveling for work or leisure, especially to countries where sexual orientation and/or gender identity are criminalized or marginalized. According to Statista , homosexuality is illegal in 68 countries – more than one-third of the world. Additionally, per research from Bookin , 59% of LGBTQ+ travelers say they have experienced discrimination while traveling.

"Travel Guard recognizes the ongoing need for greater understanding and awareness regarding safety for LGBTQ+ travelers and has developed a series of informational resources to empower this community to travel safe and smart," said Rhonda Sloan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Our LGBTQ+ travel safety initiative recommends security measures and provides advice to help ensure LGBTQ+ individuals can travel proud."

The initiative is anchored by a dedicated LGBTQ+ website that contains a broad range of travel safety tips including how to assess potential risks, conducting thorough research on the destination, steps to take when traveling with children, the importance of a paper trail, specific guidance for transgender travelers and more. The site also includes a regional breakdown of potential travel risks, an FAQ, links to reputable external resources, and a video series from Tommy DiDario, entertainment correspondent and host of the podcast, I've Never Said This Before.

The safety guide was developed in partnership with Hospitable Me, a global leader in inclusive hospitality with educational programs used by hotels and travel brands internationally.

As part of its broader focus on travel safety advocacy, Travel Guard has also launched campaigns for Women's Travel Safety and Student Travel Safety . For more information about Travel Guard, its products and services, visit or follow Travel Guard on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and LinkedIn .

About Travel Guard

Travel Guard meets the diverse needs of leisure and corporate travelers alike through its comprehensive portfolio of travel insurance plans and assistance services as well as a network of experienced providers. With global service centers placed strategically around the globe, our 24/7 multilingual team is always just a phone call away and ready to assist when our customers experience travel issues – from lost luggage or minor travel inconveniences to medical emergencies or life-threatening events. We help customers recover from travel disruptions and enjoy their journeys knowing Travel Guard has their back every step of the way. Learn more at and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Travel Guard

