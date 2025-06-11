Bastion Names Former Ripple Leader As Head Of Treasury And Strategic Finance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The appointment comes during a phase of accelerated growth for the company, fueled by rising demand for enterprise stablecoin solutions and strong tailwinds across the industry

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion , a pioneer in regulated stablecoin infrastructure and NYDFS-certified provider, today announced the appointment of Vince Tejada as Head of Treasury and Strategic Finance. The move comes amid a period of rapid growth for Bastion, spurred by growing demand from enterprises seeking compliant, scalable solutions to issue and manage fiat-backed stablecoins.

“Bastion is scaling meaningfully to meet the moment, and Vince's deep experience working across both traditional finance and cryptocurrency industries will be crucial in supporting us as we deliver on stablecoin demand,” said Nassim Eddequiouaq, Co-Founder and CEO of Bastion.“This is a critical juncture for digital asset adoption, and with stablecoins poised to revolutionize our financial systems we're excited to be growing our team to remain competitive, efficient, and innovative.”

Tejada joins Bastion after nearly four years at Ripple, where he played a key role in developing the business's treasury function and most recently helped lead the team supporting Ripple's global payments and stablecoin initiatives. His work spanned FX, liquidity management, trading ops, payments infrastructure, systems integration and automation. Tejada was also a contributor to the launch of Ripple's U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD. Prior to Ripple, he held positions in banking and corporate finance at J.P. Morgan and IBM.

“Fiat-backed digital currencies are redefining how capital moves across borders, with the potential to streamline payments, improve liquidity, and modernize treasury operations at scale," added Tejada.“Bastion is uniquely positioned at the intersection of technological innovation, regulatory trust, and scale to play a leading role in the future of this financial ecosystem, and I'm excited to help build a platform that enterprises can rely on as they develop and operate their own stablecoins.”

At Bastion, Tejada will lead the buildout of the company's Treasury and Strategic Finance function focusing on payment infrastructure, liquidity operations, banking relationships and aligning stablecoin strategy with enterprise client needs. He will work closely with Bastion's leadership to scale financial operations and support the company's expanding customer base.

“As enterprises look to harness the power of stablecoins, the ability to build secure, scalable financial infrastructure is mission-critical,” said Caroline Friedman, Chief Operating Officer at Bastion.“Vince brings an impressive combination of institutional background and crypto-native insight that will accelerate our ability to serve clients with the trust, reliability, and innovation they expect from Bastion.”

Bastion's stablecoin infrastructure supports enterprises in issuing their own stablecoins to streamline payments, improve treasury management, and enhance liquidity, unlocking new standards of financial efficiency.

About Bastion

Bastion, a pioneer in regulated stablecoin infrastructure and NYDFS-certified provider, is building the stablecoin issuance platform for financial institutions and enterprises, providing secure, compliant, and customizable solutions that redefine capital efficiency and financial innovation. For more information, visit Bastion.com .

