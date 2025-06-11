Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Coastal Pay Announces New Woocommerce Plugin For Seamless Payment Integration


2025-06-11 09:16:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Pay is thrilled to announce the release of its new WooCommerce Plugin, designed to seamlessly connect the Coastal Pay Gateway with WooCommerce websites.

This innovative plugin provides businesses with a robust set of features, including:

  • Support for credit card and ACH payments.
  • No-cost implementation.
  • Seamless integration into WooCommerce websites.
  • Stored credit card functionality for streamlined transactions.
  • Optimized checkout for an enhanced user experience.
  • Dual pricing and surcharging capabilities.
  • Support for alternative payment methods.
  • Compatibility with high-risk verticals.

"This plugin reflects our commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge payment solutions tailored to their needs."
- Travis Chrisman, President of Coastal Pay

The plugin is now available, enabling businesses to simplify payment processes and enhance customer experiences.

For more information, visit:

About Coastal Pay
 Coastal Pay is a fintech company revolutionizing payment processing for low-risk to high-risk merchants. With an all-in-one platform-combining processor, gateway, and plug-ins-we streamline onboarding, reduce costs, and support over 5,000 approved merchants. Our team delivers fast, secure, and scalable solutions tailored for ISVs, e-commerce, and nonprofit sectors.

Contact Information
Coastal Pay
888 266 1715
...


MENAFN11062025004107003653ID1109661263

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search