Coastal Pay Announces New Woocommerce Plugin For Seamless Payment Integration

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Pay is thrilled to announce the release of its new WooCommerce Plugin, designed to seamlessly connect the Coastal Pay Gateway with WooCommerce websites.

This innovative plugin provides businesses with a robust set of features, including:



Support for credit card and ACH payments.

No-cost implementation.

Seamless integration into WooCommerce websites.

Stored credit card functionality for streamlined transactions.

Optimized checkout for an enhanced user experience.

Dual pricing and surcharging capabilities.

Support for alternative payment methods. Compatibility with high-risk verticals.

"This plugin reflects our commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge payment solutions tailored to their needs."

- Travis Chrisman, President of Coastal Pay

The plugin is now available, enabling businesses to simplify payment processes and enhance customer experiences.

For more information, visit:



About Coastal Pay

Coastal Pay is a fintech company revolutionizing payment processing for low-risk to high-risk merchants. With an all-in-one platform-combining processor, gateway, and plug-ins-we streamline onboarding, reduce costs, and support over 5,000 approved merchants. Our team delivers fast, secure, and scalable solutions tailored for ISVs, e-commerce, and nonprofit sectors.



Contact Information

Coastal Pay

888 266 1715

