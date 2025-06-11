403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Announces U.S.-China Trade Agreement ‘Done’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that a trade agreement between Washington and Beijing has been finalized, pending final approval from the two presidents.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump outlined that the United States will impose a 55% tariff, while China will face a 10% tariff under the new deal.
"Full magnets, and any necessary rare earths, will be supplied, up front, by China," Trump stated, adding, "Likewise, we will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities (which has always been good with me!)."
He also emphasized, "Relationship is excellent!"
This announcement comes after US and Chinese officials convened in London earlier this week to address the ongoing tariff disputes.
The US initially imposed hefty tariffs on China in April, but both countries agreed in May to a broad rollback of these punitive tariffs for a 90-day period.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump outlined that the United States will impose a 55% tariff, while China will face a 10% tariff under the new deal.
"Full magnets, and any necessary rare earths, will be supplied, up front, by China," Trump stated, adding, "Likewise, we will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities (which has always been good with me!)."
He also emphasized, "Relationship is excellent!"
This announcement comes after US and Chinese officials convened in London earlier this week to address the ongoing tariff disputes.
The US initially imposed hefty tariffs on China in April, but both countries agreed in May to a broad rollback of these punitive tariffs for a 90-day period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment