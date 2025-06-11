Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Weighing Its Options To Broaden Its Partnership With World Bank

2025-06-11 09:06:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The possibilities of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank (WB) have been assessed, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance.

Today, First Deputy Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov received the Country Manager for WB in Azerbaijan Stefanie Stallmeister, and Practice Manager for the Governance Global Practice in Europe and Central Asia at WB Adrian Fozzard.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the WB, and the Azerbaijani government's interest in expanding this cooperation was noted. It was noted that Azerbaijan has benefited from cooperation with the WB for many years and that the projects financed by the bank in various fields and the technical assistance provided have made a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of our country.

The meeting exchanged views on technical assistance in the field of public finance management reforms implemented with the support of the Bank and currently ongoing, and on the possibilities of future cooperation in this framework.

